Owaisi Slams Maharashtra Anti-Conversion Bill As 'Worse Than Worst'

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi strongly criticised the recently introduced anti-conversion bill in the Maharashtra legislative assembly - Dharma Swatantrya Adhiniyam 2026 or the Maharashtra Freedom of Religion Bill - calling it "worse than the worst of such laws", and a brazen violation of the right to privacy. In a post on X, he said the Maharashtra anti-conversion bill was worse than the worst of such laws, as it criminalises even genuine conversions, making it risky for interfaith couples to marry.

Owaisi Highlights 'Draconian' Provisions

By labelling the anti-conversion bill as "worse than the worst of such laws", the AIMIM chief implied that it was even more strict than the anti-conversion laws that already exist. "The Maharashtra anti-conversion bill is worse than the worst of such laws, such as the one in UP. These laws already criminalise even genuine conversions, make it risky for interfaith couples to marry, and require prior permission for conversion. But the Maharashtra law now penalises anyone even endorsing conversion documents and prohibits conversion by 'brainwashing through education'. These broad terms can be used to arrest people arbitrarily, which is the purpose of this Bill," Owaisi said.

He questioned whether reading a holy book and learning about religion from a learned scholar would be considered brainwashing. "For example, if someone reads a holy book and learns about the religion from a learned scholar, will it be considered brainwashing? It even allows police to initiate investigations on their own, without any complaint. In practical terms, this means that even if a conversion isn't objected to by the person's family members, police can still arrest them," he said.

'Brazen Violation of Right to Privacy'

The AIMIM chief pointed out the irony that such a law was being introduced in Babasaheb Ambedkar's land, the same state where he converted to Buddhism along with 3-6 lakh people. Owaisi said this was a brazen violation of the right to privacy, stating that the Supreme Court has held that this right includes the freedom to choose or not choose a faith. "This is a brazen violation of the right to privacy. The Supreme Court has held that this right includes the freedom to choose or not choose a faith. After all, the Preamble to the Constitution promises everyone the liberty of 'thought, expression, belief, faith and worship'," he said.

Government Introduces Bill Citing Public Order

This comes after the Maharashtra government introduced the draft of the Freedom of Religion Bill, 2026, in the Maharashtra assembly, with a provision of imprisonment. While introducing the draft bill in the legislative assembly, Maharashtra Minister of State (MoS) for Home Pankaj Bhoyar said, "In recent years, there have been instances of forced religious conversions from one faith to another. These incidents disrupt public order and damage social harmony. I introduce Legislative Assembly Bill No. 20 of 2026, the Maharashtra Freedom of Religion Bill, 2026." (ANI)

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