DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Is Investigating Claims On Behalf Of Persons Affected By The Hypertherm, Inc. Data Breach

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HANOVER, N.H., March 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a national class action law firm based in suburban Philadelphia, is investigating data privacy claims against Hypertherm, Inc. On February 12, 2026, Hypertherm, Inc. discovered a data breach affecting its computer network.

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About Hypertherm, Inc.

Hypertherm, Inc. designs and manufactures industrial cutting products for use in a variety of industries, including shipbuilding, manufacturing, and automotive repair.

What happened?

Hypertherm, Inc. uses Oracle's E-Business Suite (“EBS”) software to help manage its operations. Recently, Hypertherm, Inc. became aware that its systems had been hacked, and it launched an investigation with the assistance of third-party cybersecurity professionals. The investigation determined that in August 2025, an unauthorized actor obtained tables from Hypertherm's Oracle EBS database. On March 13, 2026, Hypertherm, Inc. began sending notice letters to individuals affected by the data breach.

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification regarding Hypertherm, Inc., you should take steps to protect yourself against identity theft and fraud. Such measures include regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for any suspicious activity.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit seeking legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised in the Hypertherm, Inc. data breach.

For more information, please contact:

Marc Edelson, Esq.

EDELSON LECHTZIN LLP

411 S. State Street, Suite N-300

Newtown, PA 18940

Phone: 844-696-7492 ext. 2

Email: ...

Web:

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to data breach cases, our lawyers focus on class and collective litigation involving allegations of securities and investment fraud, violations of the federal antitrust laws, ERISA employee benefit plans, wage theft, and consumer fraud.

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