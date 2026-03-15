Bitcoin Holds Firm Near $71,500 As Conflict Volatility Shakes Global Markets

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Resistance Near $74,000 Remains the Key Barrier

Bitcoin repeatedly approached the $73,000 to $74,000 region but failed to break above that zone.

The market rejected the price four times near that level over recent weeks.

This resistance now forms the main barrier for the next major market move.

Earlier this year, a sharp liquidation event removed billions in leveraged crypto positions.

That episode erased roughly $2.5 billion from the derivatives market within a single weekend.

The liquidation pushed Bitcoin down sharply and cleared many aggressive leveraged traders.

Market conditions appear more stable since that large leverage reset earlier this year.

Consequently, Bitcoin has absorbed several geopolitical headlines without another massive collapse.

The absence of heavy liquidation pressure suggests healthier market positioning today.

Technical behavior now suggests a decisive breakout could occur if resistance weakens.

Either Bitcoin climbs above $74,000 soon or stronger geopolitical shocks push the price downward.

The market currently balances between these two possible outcomes.

Whale Accumulation Strengthens Market Structure

Large Bitcoin wallets have recently increased their holdings as prices stabilized near $71,000.

Data from blockchain analytics platforms shows renewed accumulation among major holders.

These wallets hold between 10 and 10,000 Bitcoin each.

The group now controls approximately 68.17% of the total Bitcoin supply.

That share increased slightly from 68.07% recorded one week earlier.

Such accumulation patterns often support market stability during uncertain economic conditions.

At the same time, the broader crypto sentiment indicator shows extreme fear across markets.

The Crypto Fear and Greed Index recently registered a reading near 16.

Low sentiment readings historically appear near market bottoms during volatile cycles.

Institutional demand also strengthened during the same period despite global tensions.

U.S. spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds recorded their first five-day inflow streak this year.

Those products attracted approximately $767 million in net capital inflows.

On-Chain Metrics Suggest Possible Path Toward $82,000

On-chain data currently shows relatively light resistance above the present price range.

Analysts examined the UTXO Realized Price Distribution metric to identify potential market barriers.

That model highlights areas where large numbers of coins last changed ownership.

The data indicates limited investor cost-basis activity between $71,500 and roughly $82,045.

Lower transaction density often means fewer holders wait to sell near those levels.

Such conditions can allow faster price movement during strong upward momentum.

However, the market still recognizes strong support levels below the current trading range.

A major support zone appears near $66,898 based on historical transaction activity.

This area could attract buyers again if broader markets experience renewed volatility.

Bitcoin has gained approximately 7.55% during the past thirty days.

The digital asset currently trades near $71,500 as geopolitical developments continue shaping market sentiment.

Future price direction now depends on whether resistance near $74,000 finally breaks.

Crypto assets are volatile and capital is at risk. This article may contain affiliate links.