Allu Arjun Thanks AP CM Naidu For Blessing Newlywed Sirish, Nayanika

Allu Arjun Expresses Gratitude to AP CM

Superstar Allu Arjun expressed his gratitude to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for visiting his residence in Hyderabad on Saturday to bless the newly married couple, Allu Sirish and Nayanika Reddy. Taking to his X handle, Allu Arjun wrote that he is "grateful" to Andhra CM for extending his best wishes to the couple, Allu Sirish and Nayanika. "Thank you, Hon'ble CM of AP @ncbn Garu for personally visiting our residence to bless Siri & Nayanika and extend your wishes to our family. Sorry, I was abroad at the time, but I was happy to speak with you over the phone. We are truly grateful for your warmth and blessings to the new couple. Truly touched by your gesture," wrote Allu Arjun.

The newly married couple, actor Allu Sirish and entrepreneur Nayanika Reddy, recently received a special visit at their residence in Hyderabad. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu visited the couple to bless them after their wedding. Sirish later shared pictures from the meeting on his Instagram account. In the photos, the Chief Minister can be seen spending time with the couple during the visit.

Allu Sirish Calls Visit 'Most Memorable'

Sirish described the moment as a very special one for him. "It was an honour and the most memorable experience for me. Our Andhra Pradesh CM and a leader I have admired for decades Shri @ncbn garu visited our home & wished me and @nayanika_reddy on our wedding. I learnt so much in the hour-long conversation with the visionary leader," Sirish wrote on Instagram.

Details of the Wedding

The Telugu actor tied the knot with Nayanika Reddy in a grand wedding ceremony in Hyderabad on March 6, 2026. The event was attended by family members, celebrities and political leaders. For the ceremony, the couple chose traditional outfits in soft pastel shades. Nayanika wore a light lavender saree along with studded jewellery, while Sirish chose a cream-coloured traditional outfit. Sirish, the younger brother of actor Allu Arjun, made his debut as a lead actor with the film 'Gouravam' in 2013. (ANI)

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