Jay Shah Urges Planning For 2030-36 Sports Cycle For India's Future

Calling for long-term planning for India's sporting future, ICC Chairman Jay Shah on Sunday urged stakeholders to begin preparing for the 2030-2036 global sporting cycle, emphasising the importance of coordinated efforts across federations, corporates, athletes and the media. Shah was speaking at the Grand Sports Conclave on Day 3 of the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Sports Journalists Federation of India (SJFI) National Convention at the India Habitat Centre. The Conclave was hosted by the Delhi Sports Journalist Association (DSJA), according to a press release.

"While we focus on present competitions, we must also prepare for the future cycle -- the 2030 Commonwealth Games, the 2032 Brisbane Olympics and the 2036 Olympics. Planning for these events has to begin well in advance if India wants to strengthen its global sporting footprint," Shah said.

Reflecting on Recent Successes

Reflecting on the recent success of Indian cricket, Shah described the 2019-2026 period as a golden phase for the sport. "From 2019 to 2026 has been a golden period for Indian cricket. We have achieved success across formats and age groups, from U19 tournaments to major ICC competitions," he said.

He also described India's T20 World Cup triumph as a landmark moment and credited the sports media for documenting the historic achievement. "When India lifted the World Cup, it was a proud moment for the entire country. Many of you travelled with the team and captured those memories for millions of fans," Shah said.

Call for Collective Effort

Highlighting the importance of collective effort in strengthening India's sporting ecosystem, Shah also called for greater collaboration between administrators, corporates, athletes and the media. "The growth of sport depends on collaboration across stakeholders. Federations, corporates, athletes and the media must work together to build a stronger ecosystem that can support Indian sport at every level," he said.

Corporate and Media Perspectives

Corporate Role Beyond Sponsorship

Sanjay Bhan, Executive Vice President, Hero MotoCorp, highlighted the growing role of corporates in transforming the Indian sporting ecosystem. "Over the past decade, we have witnessed a remarkable transformation in Indian sport. While cricket remains dominant, sports such as football, hockey and golf are gaining international recognition," Bhan said.

He emphasised that corporate participation today goes far beyond conventional sponsorship. "Corporations today are not just sponsors placing logos on jerseys. Many organisations are actively investing in the sports ecosystem -- building leagues, nurturing grassroots talent and creating professional platforms for athletes," he said.

Bhan also acknowledged the critical role played by the sports media. "Without your storytelling and coverage, the sports ecosystem cannot exist. You amplify achievements and create narratives that inspire millions of young people across the country," he said.

The Power of Media Campaigns

Neville Bastawalla, Head of Marketing and On-Air Promotions, Sony Sports Network, Sony Pictures Networks India, highlighted the powerful role media campaigns can play in shaping sporting success and building national momentum around major events. Recalling Sony Sports' 'Mission 100' campaign ahead of the Asian Games, Bastawalla credited the media fraternity for amplifying the message and helping build belief across the country.

"When we launched the campaign, many felt reaching 100 medals would be difficult, but the media backed the mission strongly, and India eventually won 107 medals at the Asian Games," he said. Bastawalla added that broadcasters play a critical role in building narratives and fan engagement around major sporting events. "Campaigns and storytelling around sport help create belief among fans and athletes alike. When the media supports a larger vision for Indian sport, it can inspire athletes and bring the entire country together behind their success," he said.

Governance Key to Investment

Remus D'Cruz, Global Head - Brand Strategy, Apollo Tyres, emphasised that strong governance and accountability in sports bodies are essential to attract greater corporate investment in Indian sport. "Sports media must hold a mirror to federations and call out wrongdoing where necessary. That accountability is important for the growth of sport," D'Cruz said.

He added that improved governance at the local and state levels would encourage more corporations to invest in sports development. "When federations and associations function with transparency and strong governance, it gives companies the confidence to step in and support the ecosystem," he said.

Highlighting the need for reforms in grassroots administration, D'Cruz said stronger local governance would unlock new opportunities for investment in Indian sport. "Local sports bodies must improve governance and build trust with stakeholders. Once that happens, many more companies will be willing to invest and support the growth of sport," he added.

The Grand Sports Conclave was a key highlight of Day 3 of the SJFI Golden Jubilee National Convention, bringing together administrators, corporate leaders, broadcasters and members of the sports media to discuss the evolving landscape and future direction of Indian sport. (ANI)

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