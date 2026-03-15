98Th Oscar Nominations: Ariana Grande, Paul Mescal Snubbed Surprises

The nominations for the 2026 edition of the 98th Academy Awards have sparked conversation among film fans, with several high-profile snubs and unexpected nominations making headlines, according to E! News. Actors Danielle Brooks and Lewis Pullman announced the nominees for the 98th Academy Awards on January 22, revealing a list that included notable surprises as well as surprising omissions.

Notable Snubs and Surprising Omissions

Among the most talked-about snubs was Ariana Grande, who missed out on a nomination in the Best Supporting Actress category despite strong recognition during the awards season for her portrayal of Glinda in Wicked. Actor Paul Mescal was also absent from the Best Supporting Actor nominations despite receiving praise for his performance in Hamnet. Similarly, Odessa A'Zion missed a nod for her work in Marty Supreme, according to E! News.

Surprising Milestones and First-Time Nominees

While several stars were left out, the nominations also brought surprising milestones. Actor Delroy Lindo earned his first-ever Oscar nomination for his performance as Delta Slim in Sinners. Meanwhile, Kate Hudson secured a Best Actress nomination for her role in Song Sung Blue despite a highly competitive category, according to E! News.

Actors Share Perspectives on Awards Recognition

Some actors have also shared their perspective on awards recognition. Amanda Seyfried, who was overlooked for her performance in The Testament of Ann Lee, recently said that winning an Oscar has never been her primary goal, according to E! News. In a recent interview, Seyfried said she prefers focusing on diverse roles across independent and studio films, adding that she feels her work already speaks for itself.

Meanwhile, Timothee Chalamet, who received his third Oscar nomination for Marty Supreme, recently reflected on the significance of award recognition after winning a Golden Globe Award earlier this month. Expressing gratitude during his acceptance speech, Chalamet said he has always valued the recognition and the journey behind each nomination.

Ceremony Details

The 2026 Oscars ceremony is scheduled to take place on March 15 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood and will celebrate achievements in cinema from the past year, according to E! News. (ANI)

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