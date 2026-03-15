Rajnath Singh Calls For Public-Private Partnership In Sports Sector

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called for enhanced public-private partnership in the sector to further elevate India's prestige on the international stage and provide a new direction to the nation's sports economy. According to the Ministry of Defence, he was addressing a gathering during the Final of the Aditya Birla Memorial Polo Cup in New Delhi.

Fostering a National Sports Culture

"The Government, through a series of initiatives, is fostering a sports culture within the country where athletes and youth have access to opportunities, resources & respect," said Rajnath Singh.

Singh asserted that in the near future, India will carve out a strong global identity for itself in sports, especially Polo, if the government, the private sector, and various social groups work together.

Polo: A 'Heritage Sport' with Army's Support

He stated that Polo is deeply rooted in the nation's sporting traditions, spanning thousands of years, and can rightfully be designated as a 'Heritage Sport' of India.

He noted that the Indian Army has made a significant contribution towards bringing talented players into the sport of Polo and in preserving its rich heritage. "Working in collaboration with the Indian Polo Association, the Indian Army has played a pivotal role in keeping this legacy vibrant and relevant. I am confident that, working together, we will foster a positive culture for Polo as well as other sports in India. This will enable our young talent to come to the fore and bring glory to the nation," he said.

Policy and Infrastructure for Athlete Development

Singh stated that initiatives such as 'Khelo India' and the 'Target Olympic Podium Scheme', coupled with the unprecedented development of sports infrastructure, have provided the youth with a new platform to excel and move forward. He added that the 'National Sports Governance Act' and the 'Khelo Bharat Policy' are set to yield immense benefits for talented athletes, and these measures will foster greater transparency and accountability within sports organisations.

Role of Private Sector in Professionalizing Sports

Defence Minister emphasised that just as private participation has infused new energy and momentum into the fields of industrialisation, technology, and education, private players and industry stakeholders would foster the development of a professional approach, a long-term vision, and a sustainable support system. This, he added, would provide athletes with access to superior coaching, world-class facilities, and opportunities for international-level preparation.

Singh dubbed Polo as not merely a sport of strength and speed, but a blend of rhythm, strategy, coordination, discipline, and courage. (ANI)

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