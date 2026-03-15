Sikkim: Severe Thunderstorm, Hailstorm Disrupt Power In Three Districts

A severe thunderstorm accompanied by a hailstorm that occurred late Sunday evening across several parts of Pakyong, Gangtok, and Mangan districts led to tripping of several 66 kV transmission lines, resulting in power supply disruptions in certain areas.

District-Wise Impact on Power Supply

Pakyong District

According to the state Power Department, in Pakyong District, one conductor of the 66 kV Rorathang-Rongli Transmission Line snapped near the Amba area, affecting power supply to Rongli and Rhenock areas.

Gangtok District

In Gangtok District, sparking accompanied by a loud noise was reported near the Namli area on the 66 kV Marchak-Macleods Transmission Line, affecting supply to Nimtar, Topakhani and Singtam, a release said.

Additionally, the 66 kV LLHP-Sichey Transmission Line could not be sustained during trial charging. However, power supply to Gangtok city remains normal, as all three stations are currently being fed through the ring main system.

Mangan District

In Mangan District, during trial charging of the 66 kV Perbing-Phodong Transmission Line, heavy sparking and noise were observed near the GB Pant Wildlife Sanctuary area, resulting in the disruption of supply across Mangan District.

Restoration Efforts Underway

The Power Department has deployed transmission teams, and patrolling of the affected lines will commence early tomorrow morning to identify the faults and carry out restoration works on priority. All efforts are being made to restore normal power supply at the earliest.

The department said in its release that it regrets the inconvenience caused and seeks the cooperation of the public during the restoration process. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)