Bangladesh Beat Pakistan By 11 Runs In Thriller, Clinch ODI Series 2-1

Tanzid's Ton Powers Bangladesh to Series Victory

Bangladesh defeated Pakistan by 11 runs in a thrilling third ODI at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on Sunday, securing the three-match series 2-1. Batting first, Bangladesh posted a competitive total of 290/5 in their allotted 50 overs. The innings was anchored by a brilliant century from Tanzid Hasan Tamim, whose elegant strokeplay set the tone for the innings. Litton Das provided a steady 41, while Towhid Hridoy contributed a vital 48, ensuring Bangladesh maintained momentum through the middle overs. The partnership efforts and timely acceleration in the final overs helped Bangladesh set a challenging target for Pakistan.

Pakistan's Valiant Chase Falls Short

In reply, Pakistan showed resilience, with Salman Agha producing a fighting century to keep his team in contention. Saad Masood (38) and Shaheen Afridi (37) also added crucial runs, but the chase fell short as Bangladesh bowlers struck at critical junctures. Taskin Ahmed led the bowling attack with composure, scalping four wickets, while Mustafizur Rahman also chipped in with three wickets, restricting Pakistan to 279 and securing a thrilling 11-run victory. Bangladesh hold their nerve to seal the series.

A cracker of a game after two one-sided ones before.

'Boys played really well': Captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Bangladesh captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz, after the match, said, "Definitely, it was an excellent match. And yes, sometimes I was also afraid, like, you know, the boys played really well in the last over, 14 runs. Everybody is afraid. (on their score) Definitely. I think it was an excellent wicket. If we could get 300, it would definitely be better. But it's still well. We're playing well, especially with Amim, the way he batted. And definitely, they played really, really well. And then the little dash and Shankal and Tawhid, they played really well." (ANI)

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