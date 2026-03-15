Sebastian Bach Apologises After Christina Applegate Left Brad Pitt For Him

Bach's Reaction and Apology

Canadian singer Sebastian Bach has apologised if he hurt anyone after Christina Applegate revealed in her memoir that she once left Brad Pitt to spend time with the rock singer at the 1989 MTV Video Music Awards, according to E! News.

Applegate recently opened up about the moment in her memoir You With the Sad Eyes, recounting how she left the awards show with Bach instead of Pitt. Reacting to the renewed attention around the incident, Bach said he was surprised by the headlines but acknowledged the whirlwind nature of his life during that period. "I was very surprised when that all hit," Bach said in an interview. "I was a single guy on tour, in a band, and I met a lot of girls, and I apologise if I hurt her... if I hurt anybody," according to E! News.

The 57-year-old singer added that life in the rock music scene during his younger years often felt chaotic. "When you're young, you get thrown into the whirlwind of rock 'n' roll, meeting a lot of people, and you better hold on tight," he said. "It's like being on a roller coaster... It was a long time ago. If I hurt anybody, I apologise for it."

Applegate's Memoir Recounts the Incident

Ditching Brad Pitt at the VMAs

In her memoir, Applegate recalled that she and Pitt were initially close friends before their brief romance began when she was 17, and Pitt was 25. She wrote that the two had often spent time together with friends before attending the 1989 MTV awards together, where the evening took an unexpected turn.

"I felt so powerful and sure of myself for once that when the awards show was over, I left with Sebastian Bach, not Brad Pitt," she wrote, according to E! News. Applegate added that Pitt, who later went on to become one of Hollywood's biggest stars, was still establishing himself in the industry at the time.

Aftermath and Reconciliation

The actress also clarified in her memoir that she did not have a serious relationship with Bach and that the moment was part of a youthful phase, according to E! News.

According to Applegate, she and Pitt eventually moved past the incident and are now on good terms. "Eventually, we agreed that I'd been a kid," she wrote, adding that Pitt deserved better at the time but later chose to forgive the situation, according to E! News. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)