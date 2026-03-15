Sunil Grover's Kader Khan Mimicry Wows Celebs On Kapil Show Finale

Sunil Grover's mimicry of late actor Kader Khan at the finale episode of 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' has recieved immense appreciation from the Bollywood celebs.

In the season finale of the comedy program 'The Great Indian Kapil Show', Sunil Grover appeared on the stage dressed as the late actor Kader Khan. He surprised the audience and guest stars Varun Dhawan and director David Dhawan by mimicking the late actor's expressions, voice and comic style, which is still remembered by his fans.

Bollywood Celebs Applaud Performance

Bollywood celebs, including Vijay Varma, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Tahira Kashyap, Bhumi Pednekar and others, took to their Instagram handle to share their appreciation for Sunil Grover's mimicry.

After Netflix shared the clip of Sunil Grover's performance as Kader Khan, the Bollywood celebs wasted no time sharing their reactions in the comment section. View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Great Indian Kapil Show Only On Netflix (@thegreatindiankapilshow) Bhumi Pednekar wrote, "You are amazing," whereas Ishaan Khatter wrote "Too too good Sunil Bhai". Ayushmann Khurrana's wife, Tahira, expressed her astonishment at the skill set of Grover, "How do you do it each time!!" Neil Nitin Mukesh also expressed his love with hearts emoji.

Show Concludes, Renewed for New Season

Season 4 of 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' has concluded with actor Varun Dhawan and David Dhawan. The show has also been renewed for the next season.

Remembering the Legendary Kader Khan

Born in Kabul, Afghanistan, on October 22 1937, Kader was known for his impeccable comic timing and his nonpareil work as an actor and a writer in several films. He has been part of numerous blockbusters, including 'Bol Radha Bol', 'Khoon Bhari Maang', 'Biwi Ho To Aisi', 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari', 'Judwaa', 'Dulhe Raja' and 'Haseena Maan Jayegi'. Kader passed away in Canada due to prolonged illness at the age of 81. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)