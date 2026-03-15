Azerbaijani Women's 3X3 Basketball Team Wins Silver At FIBA Champions Cup
According to AzerNEWS, the Azerbaijani team secured the silver medal after losing 12:21 to the Netherlands women's national 3x3 basketball team in the final match.
It should be noted that the winner of the tournament earned a license to participate in the Olympic Qualifying Tournament, making the competition particularly significant for teams aiming to secure a place in the upcoming Olympic selection process.
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