Azerbaijani Women's 3X3 Basketball Team Wins Silver At FIBA Champions Cup

MENAFN - AzerNews) The Azerbaijan women's national 3x3 basketball team finished second at the FIBA 3x3 Champions Cup held in Bangkok, Thailand.

According to AzerNEWS, the Azerbaijani team secured the silver medal after losing 12:21 to the Netherlands women's national 3x3 basketball team in the final match.

It should be noted that the winner of the tournament earned a license to participate in the Olympic Qualifying Tournament, making the competition particularly significant for teams aiming to secure a place in the upcoming Olympic selection process.