War Update: 49 Combat Clashes Since Morning, Three Sectors See Fiercest Fighting

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinfrom, General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook in an operational update as of 16:00 on Sunday, March 15.

Russian forces carried out strikes on border settlements in the Sumy region, including Bezsalivka, Kucherivka, Ryzhivka, Masenzivka, Khodyne, Iskryskivshchyna, Stepanivka, Budky, Starykove, Kozache, Ulanove, and Mala Slobidka.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, Russian forces launched one attack on Ukrainian positions and carried out 62 shelling attacks on settlements and Ukrainian positions.

No offensive actions were recorded in the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector.

In the Kupiansk sector, Russian troops launched two attacks toward Novoosynove and Hlushkivka.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled three Russian attempts to advance toward Lyman and Drobyshcheve.

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In the Sloviansk sector, Russian forces carried out one assault near Yampil.

No active offensive actions were recorded in the Kramatorsk sector.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, Russian troops conducted 10 assaults toward Kostiantynivka, Illinivka, Novopavlivka, and near Pleshchiivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Russian forces attempted 10 times to push Ukrainian troops from their positions toward Toretske, Bilytske, and Nove Shakhove, as well as near Myrnohrad, Rodynske, and Molodetske. One battle is still ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the enemy carried out eight assaults near Berezove, Ternove, Pershotravneve, Novomykolaivka, Zlahoda, and toward Verbove.

In the Huliaipole sector, 14 attacks took place near Huliaipole and toward Zaliznychne, Varvarivka, Sviatopetrivka, and Olenokostiantynivka. Russian forces also carried out airstrikes near Charivne, Huliaipilske, Kopani, and Myrne. Three clashes are ongoing.

In the Orikhiv sector, Russian forces did not conduct offensive operations but carried out airstrikes on Orikhiv and Veselianka.

In the Prydniprovske sector, no offensive actions were recorded, though airstrikes targeted Mykilske and Lvove.

No significant changes in the situation were reported in other frontline sectors. No attempts by Russian troops to advance have been observed.

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Earlier, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi visited certain areas on the Zaporizhzhia axis, where Russian forces are concentrating significant troops and equipment for offensive operations.