More Than 600 Ukrainian Artillery Soldiers Finish Training On New Artillery System In Germany

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The German Ministry of Defense stated this following a visit by the head of the department, Boris Pistorius, to the artillery school, according to Ukrinform.

"During the demonstration of the weapons and the minister's conversation with the soldiers, it became clear: artillery is one of the key elements in combined arms combat operations, especially in scenarios of national and collective defense. The symbol of this future capability is the wheeled RCH 155 howitzer. At the artillery school, more than 600 Ukrainian servicemen were initially trained on this new system. Now the Bundeswehr will also receive the RCH 155," the statement said.

It is noted that the wheeled self-propelled artillery system RCH 155 allows crews to quickly prepare for firing and even shoot while moving.

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"Thanks to its high mobility, it is difficult to hit, and it also has a significant tactical range." The system combines the proven Boxer armored personnel carrier chassis with the artillery unit from the Panzerhaubitze 2000.

According to the German Ministry of Defense, the Bundeswehr's artillery units have been restructuring for some time in accordance with future requirements and NATO defense plans.

"This means both qualitative and quantitative expansion of capabilities in the field of long-range, high-precision indirect fire. New weapon systems are being purchased, new artillery units are being created. In addition, infrastructure is being built or modernized, and personnel are being recruited and trained," the statement says.

As Ukrinform reported, Ukraine became the first user of the new wheeled RCH 155 howitzer after this latest artillery system was transferred to it by Germany.

Photo: Bundeswehr / Carl Schulze