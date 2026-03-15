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Some Suburban Trains To Stop Running In Sumy Region

Some Suburban Trains To Stop Running In Sumy Region


2026-03-15 03:04:26
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrzaliznytsia reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

As the company noted, "it will take some time to fully restore suburban rail service in the Sumy region after enemy strikes on infrastructure. We are making every effort and, despite everything, continue to maintain train traffic in the region. However, on some sections we have to suspend operations for several days."

Read also: Russian shelling of Kharkiv region leaves one killed and three injured

In particular, on March 16 the following trains will not run: No. 7008 Trostianets – Smorodyne – Liubotyn, No. 6261/6262 Liubotyn – Lebedynska, No. 6267 Lebedynska – Sumy, No. 6019 Sumy – Vorozhba, No. 7011 Liubotyn – Sumy.

On March 17, train No. 6012/6011 Vorozhba – Trostianets – Smorodyne will also not operate.

As Ukrinform previously reported, on March 14 a Russian drone struck a passenger train near Sumy.

Illustrative photo: Telegram / Kyiv City Express

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