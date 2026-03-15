Power Outage Schedules To Be Introduced In All Regions Of Ukraine On Monday At 17:00
"On March 16, from 17:00 to 22:00, hourly outage schedules and power limitation schedules (for industrial consumers) will be applied in all regions of Ukraine," the statement said.
The reason for introducing the restrictions is the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on the energy system.Read also: Massive Russian attack damages energy infrastructure, power outages adjusted
Ukrenergo noted that the situation in the energy system may change. The exact timing and scale of the outages can be checked on the official pages of regional electricity distribution companies.
As Ukrinform previously reported, following new attacks by Russian forces, as of the morning of March 14 power outages were recorded in Kyiv, as well as in the Kyiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Dnipropetrovsk regions.
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