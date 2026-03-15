Weekly Review Of Azerbaijani Oil Prices

The average price of Azeri Light CIF oil produced at Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field went up by $14.59, or 16.9%, compared to last week, to $100.70 per barrel.

The highest price for this grade of oil during the reporting period was $109.10 per barrel, while the lowest price dropped to $90.34 per barrel.

This week, the average price of Azeri Light crude oil on FOB terms at the Turkish port of Ceyhan was $96.74 per barrel, which is $14.29, or 17.3%, more than a week before.

Over the reporting period, the maximum price for this grade of oil was $105.24 per barrel, and the minimum price was $86.33 per barrel.

URALS oil averaged $62.71 per barrel, up $12.25, or 24.3%, from last week. The highest price for URALS oil during the week was $70.06 per barrel, and the lowest was $53.14 per barrel.

Dated Brent crude oil averaged $97.27 per barrel for the week, up $12.12, or 14.2%, from last week. The highest price for Dated Brent crude oil for the week was $103.47per barrel, and the lowest was $87.94 per barrel.