Chinese Young Stars Shine Bright On New York's Nasdaq Tower In Times Square

New York, NY - In a spectacular showcase of international cultural exchange, a group of exceptionally talented participants and brand ambassadors from three of China's premier arts competitions-"This Is the Singer," "NO.1 CHILD STAR," and "Today, My Stage"-have taken center stage in the heart of New York City. Their images were recently featured on the iconic Nasdaq Tower billboard in the bustling Times Square, captivating a global audience. This landmark event not only marks a significant milestone in the careers of these new-generation artists but also symbolizes the borderless reach and global influence of youth talent and dreams.

"This Is the Singer": Vocal Powerhouses Take the World Stage







The vocal prowess of China's rising generation was on full display as champions from the "This Is the Singer" program lit up the Nasdaq screen. These young vocalists, selected for their exceptional talent and stage presence, represent the highest standards of the competition. Gracing the Times Square billboard were the competition's finest: National Finals Champions Zitong Huang (Children's Category) and Jinwen Zhang (Youth Category), along with National Image Ambassadors-Champion Yiming Gan and Haihong Zhao; Runner-ups Xu Liu and Qingru Zhuang; and Second Runner-ups Di Wu and Ruixi Gu. Their collective appearance sends a powerful message of artistic excellence and ambition.

"NO.1 CHILD STAR": Modeling Elite Captivate the Spotlight







Bringing style and charisma to the world's most famous intersection, the stars of "NO.1 CHILD STAR" demonstrated why they are considered the elite of young modeling talent. The Nasdaq Tower became a personal runway for these outstanding individuals. The prestigious title of National Image Ambassador was proudly held by Haoxin Lin, Shiyan Zhou, and the remarkable Yijing Sima, who holds the dual honor of being both a National Image Ambassador and the National Grand Champion. Further adding to the dazzling display were the National Finals Popularity Award winners-Champion Xinyue Liang, Runner-up Tianyin Zhao, and Second Runner-up Jiawei Jiang. Their presence in Times Square underscores a perfect blend of confidence, poise, and modern youthful energy.

"Today, My Stage": Eloquent Voices Resonate Globally







The art of communication and stage presence was brilliantly represented by the champions of "Today, My Stage." This program, dedicated to finding the most promising young hosts and speakers, saw its brightest stars shine in New York. Commanding the attention of the Times Square crowd through the massive digital display were the National Grand Champions: Yinuo Liu and Ziyao Zhan. Their achievement highlights the power of eloquence and the importance of confident self-expression in today's interconnected world.

This historic appearance on the Nasdaq Tower billboard is more than just a personal triumph for these young artists; it is a vibrant celebration of youth culture and raw talent, bridging continents and inspiring dreamers everywhere. As the world watches, a new generation of stars is born.