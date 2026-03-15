India Relaxes Pet Import Rules For Citizens Returning From War-Hit Middle East

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) [Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog amidfor the latest regional developments.]

The import of pet dogs and cats by Indians returning home from the war-hit countries in the Middle East has been relaxed by the Indian government as“a one-time relaxation measure.”

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"Considering the unique and extraordinary situations in war-hit Middle East countries wherein pre-export requisite formalities to export of pets into lndia may not be fulfilled, the import of pet dogs and/or pet cats along with stranded lndians is being facilitated as one time relaxation measure," announced India's Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

The government has set a few pre-import and post-import conditions on Indians bringing their pets along with them home when they return from the region.“The pet dog and/or pet cat which are being imported with proper official veterinary health certificate with vaccination details issued by nearby neighbouring countries shall be given final Animal Quarantine and Certification Services (AQCS) clearance from the airport, after examination of documents and clinical examination,” said the government memorandum.

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Additionally, pets imported without vaccination certificate or pet book/passport will be vaccinated for rabies at the point of entry, it added. In case of any 'abnormal findings' the pet will be quarantined.

“As the situation in the Middle East is changing fast and in dynamic flux, with lots of uncertainty, this order is issued for specific and unique moment for facilitating entry of pets of stranded Indians from the war zone,” it added.

The government had similarly eased the rules governing the import of pets in March 2022, relating to Indians returning home from war-torn Ukraine. A few students who were stuck in some parts of Ukraine had said they would not leave the place unless they were allowed to bring their pets back to India.

“Considering unique and extraordinary situations in war-hit Ukraine wherein pre-export requisite formalities to export of pets into India may not be fulfilled, the import of pet dogs and/or pet cats along with stranded Indians being rescued by the Government of India, is being facilitated as one time relaxation measure,” the government had announced then.

More than 200 pets, including dogs, cats and rabbits were brought home by the students when they were airlifted from Ukraine.

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