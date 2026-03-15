UAE Facilitates Return Of Nearly 500 Golden Visa Holders, Stranded Residents From Abroad

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The UAE has announced that it will facilitate the return of nearly 500 Golden Visa holders, as well as stranded residents, from foreign countries back to the Emirates.

On Sunday, March 15 - the 16th day of the Iran war - the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Mofa) and the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) announced that they would jointly continue to ease the return of these individuals, whose journeys were affected by airspace closures and flight disruptions.

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The residents are being brought back to the country through both land and air points.

Earlier, on Saturday, the ministry announced that around 6,000 citizens had returned to the UAE with the help of the relevant authorities.

From the very beginning of the conflict, UAE authorities have been equipped to deal with the disruptions, taking necessary measures such as:

Continuously coordinating with UAE's diplomatic missions abroad Monitoring ongoing developments and assessing impact Updating plans regularly in line with the evolving situation

These measures have allowed the safe return of thousands of UAE's residents, even among the regional conflict and airspace closures.

Mofa and NCEMA have reiterated that the safety and security of citizens, residents, and visitors remain among the UAE's top priorities.

UAE issues 15,327 entry visas, helps 30,913 travellers amid flight suspensions UAE grants grace period for expat residents with expired visas to re-enter country