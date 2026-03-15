UAE Official Responds To Iran Claim Emirates Attacked Iran

Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, has criticised Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi for accusing the UAE of aggression against Iran, calling the claim part of a "confused policy" that ignores Tehran's own actions.

In a post on X, Gargash noted that Araghchi was making his accusations“after 1,909 treacherous Iranian attacks on the UAE”, as he described them.

He was referring to the barrage intercepted by UAE air defence systems since Iran began targeting the country on February 28. Officials say nearly 300 ballistic missiles and 15 cruise missiles have been shot down, along with around 1,600 drones. The strikes have left six people dead and about 141 others with minor to moderate injuries.

Gargash called Araghchi's accusations "part of a confused policy that has misidentified the issue, lost its compass, and been devoid of wisdom".

He stressed that the UAE has the right to defend itself against what he described as "terrorist aggression" imposed on the country, but said the leadership continues to exercise restraint.

The country, he said, prioritises reason and logic while "seeking a way out for Iran and the region".

Gargash added that Araghchi's attempt to justify Iran's position had instead condemned Tehran's actions, reinforced its isolation and exposed its aggression, noting that Iran was aware of the UAE's diplomatic efforts before the conflict escalated.

According to Gargash, the UAE had made sincere efforts until the last moment to mediate between Washington and Tehran in an attempt to avoid the war.

Emirati authorities have repeatedly insisted that the UAE has not allowed its territory, territorial waters or airspace to be used for attacks on Iran, and say the country remains outside the conflict even as its cities and infrastructure have been targeted.

In an earlier post, Gargash said Iran's strategy of targeting Gulf states instead of confronting US and Israeli strikes reflected "military incapacity, moral bankruptcy and political isolation".

Misleading media statements, he added, would not conceal this reality.

He said a return to reason must begin with stopping attacks on neighbouring countries and activating their mediation efforts.

“In the UAE, we prove every day that our resilience is stronger than the aggressor's hatred,” Gargash added.

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