'Grateful For The UAE': Former Australian Cricketer And Dubai Resident Brett Lee Prays For Peace

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Australian cricketing legend Brett Lee, who recently moved to Dubai with his family, has offered a message of solidarity with the UAE and the wider Middle East region on social media.

"The past couple of weeks have been confronting," he wrote in his Instagram Stories. "My heart is with everyone across the Middle East affected by this- the loss so many families are experiencing is unimaginable."

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He also expressed profound gratitude for the UAE.

"What I do know is how grateful I am for the UAE, the place I call home-the people, the leadership, the sense of community," the former Australian cricketer, best known for his quick bouncers and deliveries that bamboozled batters across all formats of the game in his stellar career, wrote. "It's something I have enormous respect for. Sending love to everyone impacted."

The cricketer concluded his note by saying he is praying for peace.

Transition to Dubai

Early last month, the cricketer announced on Instagram, through a a series of photographs and videos, that his family has shifted to Dubai.

"What began as a few trips for work has grown into something much bigger... Dubai is now home," the Australian fast bowler, who has more than 700 wickets in all forms of cricket, wrote.

The photographs he posted then included vignettes of Dubai in all its glory.

"New opportunities, great people, plenty of family time and a lifestyle that's pretty hard to beat. We've honestly loved every minute of it," Lee, who starred in the 2015 Australian rom com unIndian with Tannishtha Chatterjee, added.

"The kids are thriving, the schools are fantastic, sport is everywhere, and it's the people you meet along the way that really make it," Lee, who formed a fearsome bowling attack alongside Glenn McGrath and Jason Gillespie in the first decade of the new millennium, said.

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