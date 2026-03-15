Bahrain Reports Intercepting, Vaporising 211 Drones, 125 Projectiles Since Start Of Iranian Assaults

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Manama: The General Command of the Bahrain Defense Force announced that the air defense systems had successfully intercepted and destroyed 211 drones and 125 projectiles since the start of the Iranian aggression against Bahrain.

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The command further reaffirmed that using ballistic missiles and drones to target civilian objects and private property amounts to a brazen violation of international law and the UN Charter, stressing that these savage and random offensives pose a direct threat to regional peace and security.