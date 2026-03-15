Teams Scramble To Improve Standings

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - It's a heated competition atop the CFI Jordan Pro League standings despite the top three teams suffering defeats ahead of week 21 matches kicking off Monday.

Hussein and Faisali head the standings, with Wihdat following closely in third place ahead of this week's matches: Hussein vs Jazira, Ramtha vs Salt, Wihdat vs Sarhan, Faisali vs Baqa'a, Shahab Urdun vs Ahli. And, while observers might be able to predict expected results, in a look back at the past two weeks, all teams have been far from consistent.

In the most anticipated results, Wihdat beat holders Hussein 3-1, Faisali lost 1-0 to Shahab Urdun while Jazira beat Ramtha 2-1. In other matches Baqa'a beat Sarhan 4-2 and Ahli held Salt 1-1. In the previous week, Ramtha held Wihdat 1-1, adding to their woes after Wihdat earlier went down 3-1 to Baqa'a while Sarhan held Faisali 0-0 as Hussein beat Baqa'a 5-1 to take the lead.

Faisali hope to continue their earlier rebound when they scored three consecutive wins to take a slim lead, after their recent change in coaching staff following their 2-0 defeat to Wihdat.

Ramtha, champions three seasons ago, are now fourth 7 draws were followed by three defeats that could have otherwise given them a comfortable lead at the top following earlier impressive results including defeating Wihdat 1-0, holding Hussein 0-0, holding Wihdat and Faisali 1-1.

Teams are scrambling for points at both ends of the table where Ahli seem to be the team most likely to join Sarhan in relegation.

Ten teams are playing the 73rd edition of the Pro League in the new format of three stages. Baqa'a and Sarhan are the newcomers from the First Division after Ma'an, Sarih, Aqaba, and Mughayer Sarhan were relegated last season.

The 2025/26 season kicked off with League champs Hussein winning the 42nd Jordan Super Cup beating Wihdat on aggregate. In other competitions, Faisali won their 10th Jordan Football Association (JFA) Shield title with Salt runner-up. The Jordan Cup has reached the quarterfinals with Ramtha defeating Ahli 1-0 and Faisali beating Shabab Urdun 5-4 on penalties to advance to the semis. Hussein vs Jazira and Wihdat vs Salt are yet to be played.

Last season, Hussein snatched the Pro League as well as Jordan Super Cup titles, while Wihdat won the Jordan Cup for the 13th time, and Salt won their first ever major title - the Jordan Football Association Shield.

Hussein were crowned League champions for the past two seasons joining the elite group of Pro League champs as the 9th club to win the title since 1944. Together with neighbors Ramtha, they have changed the usual Faisali-Wihdat title dominance. Ramtha won the 2021/22 League crown for the third time in their history after 39 years, while Hussein won the 2023/24 and 2024/25 seasons.

CFI Pro League standings

Team P W D L GF GA Pts

2) Hussein 18 12 4 2 47 15 40

1) Faisali 19 12 4 3 40 18 40

4) Wihdat 20 11 4 5 26 16 37

3) Ramtha 20 9 8 3 26 15 35

5) Jazira 20 7 5 8 21 28 26

6) Salt 20 7 5 8 25 23 26

7) Baqa'a 20 6 6 8 33 48 24

8) Sh. Urdun 20 5 6 9 16 30 21

9) Ahli 20 2 7 11 17 35 13

10) Sarhan 19 1 3 15 12 35 6