War Strikes Raise Fears Of Decades-Long Toxic Fallout Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Greenlogue /AP

Thick clouds of smoke rising over fuel depots and refineries in Iran have triggered growing concern among scientists and public-health experts that the environmental impact of the ongoing US and Israeli military campaign could linger for decades. Fires sparked by strikes on energy infrastructure have released a complex mix of toxic pollutants into the atmosphere, raising fears of long-term contamination of air, soil and water across parts of the region.

Airstrikes targeting oil storage facilities and fuel depots around Tehran ignited massive blazes that sent black smoke plumes across the capital and surrounding areas. Authorities warned residents to remain indoors as hazardous pollutants spread through the air, while emergency services cautioned that the combustion of crude oil and petrochemicals could generate dangerous levels of toxic compounds.

Environmental specialists say the destruction of petroleum infrastructure can release sulphur dioxide, nitrogen oxides, hydrocarbons and fine particulate matter, all of which are known to harm human health and ecosystems. Observers in Tehran reported dark rainfall leaving oily residues on buildings, vehicles and clothing, a phenomenon attributed to soot and chemical particles combining with atmospheric moisture.

Scientists warn that such emissions do not disappear quickly. Smoke generated by burning oil facilities carries microscopic particles that can travel long distances before settling on land and water. These particles often contain carcinogenic substances, including polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, along with heavy metals that accumulate in soils and aquatic ecosystems. Exposure to these pollutants has been linked to respiratory illness, cardiovascular disease and elevated cancer risk.

Multiple fuel depots in Tehran, including storage sites linked to the city's energy distribution network, were hit during the strikes, igniting fires that burned for days and blanketed neighbourhoods with acrid smoke. Environmental authorities cautioned that the mixture of soot and chemical residues could contaminate crops and water supplies if deposited across farmland or reservoirs.

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Health officials have already reported an increase in respiratory complaints among residents exposed to polluted air, with children, elderly people and those with asthma or heart conditions considered most vulnerable. Doctors warn that inhaling fine particles known as PM2.5 can cause severe lung irritation and may exacerbate chronic illnesses.

Environmental experts also note that the destruction of oil infrastructure produces long-lasting ecological effects beyond immediate air pollution. Burning fuel releases large quantities of greenhouse gases and toxic aerosols, while damaged storage tanks can leak petroleum products into soil and groundwater. Once contaminants enter aquifers or river systems, they can persist for decades and affect agriculture, wildlife and drinking water supplies.

Atmospheric scientists tracking satellite imagery have observed thick plumes of smoke drifting across central Iran following the strikes. Such smoke clouds often contain sulphur compounds that contribute to acid rain when mixed with atmospheric moisture. Acidic precipitation can damage vegetation, alter soil chemistry and accelerate corrosion of buildings and infrastructure.

Researchers studying previous conflicts point to similar patterns. Oil well fires during the Gulf War in 1991 produced dense clouds of soot that darkened skies across the region for months and contaminated large areas of desert soil. Environmental monitoring later found lingering residues of hydrocarbons and heavy metals in affected ecosystems.

Analysts warn that the scale of infrastructure damage in the present conflict may produce comparable environmental consequences. Satellite images show widespread fires at energy facilities around Tehran and other locations, suggesting that large volumes of petroleum products have burned or spilled. Toxic smoke drifting across populated areas could expose millions of people to hazardous substances.

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The environmental fallout is occurring alongside escalating geopolitical tensions. Military operations launched at the end of February have triggered retaliatory attacks and disruptions across the Gulf region, including threats to shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical corridor for global energy supplies.

Economic repercussions are already being felt in global energy markets as traders weigh the potential for further strikes on oil infrastructure. Analysts note that prolonged conflict could lead to additional fires, spills and industrial accidents, amplifying environmental damage across the region.

Environmental monitoring organisations warn that documenting the full scale of contamination may prove difficult while fighting continues. Access to damaged facilities is limited, and satellite data can provide only partial information about pollutants released into the atmosphere.

Scientists emphasise that the long-term effects of warfare on ecosystems often emerge gradually. Pollutants released by explosions, fires and destroyed infrastructure can accumulate in sediments, agricultural soils and food chains over time. Such contamination may not become fully apparent until years after hostilities end, when studies begin to measure its impact on public health and biodiversity.

via Greenlogue

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