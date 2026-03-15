Bitcoin Climbs Past $72,000 As ETF Demand Accelerates Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Bitcoin surged past the $72,000 mark on 13 March, buoyed by a sustained inflow of institutional capital into spot exchange-traded funds and improving market sentiment following a volatile start to the year. The rally lifted the world's largest cryptocurrency to its highest level in more than a week, strengthening a rebound that has unfolded alongside growing interest from large investors and asset managers.

Market data showed Bitcoin briefly trading above $73,000 during the session before stabilising near the $72,000 range, with the rise spilling over into crypto-linked equities. Shares of companies tied to digital assets, including trading platforms and mining firms, advanced as investors interpreted the move as a sign of renewed appetite for risk in the sector.

Institutional inflows have emerged as the most visible driver of the latest price movement. Spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds listed in the United States recorded a five-day streak of net inflows, bringing in roughly $767 million over the week. The funds added more than $180 million in a single session, underscoring the scale of demand from large investors seeking exposure to digital assets through regulated vehicles.

These flows represent the first sustained inflow streak of 2026 for the products after months marked by volatility and intermittent outflows. Combined net assets held by the funds have climbed to nearly $92 billion, with cumulative inflows since launch exceeding $56 billion, according to market data.

Analysts say the inflows highlight the growing role of institutional investors in shaping the trajectory of the cryptocurrency market. Large asset managers and hedge funds increasingly treat Bitcoin as a portfolio diversifier, particularly during periods of geopolitical tension and economic uncertainty.

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The renewed momentum also follows a period of macroeconomic developments that influenced market sentiment. Earlier weakness in the cryptocurrency market coincided with rising energy prices and concerns that inflation could limit central banks' ability to ease monetary policy. Bitcoin had slipped toward the mid-$60,000 range during that phase before recovering as economic data and policy commentary reassured investors about the broader outlook.

A shift in global risk dynamics has also contributed to the rebound. Heightened tensions in the Middle East and volatility in energy markets have prompted some investors to seek alternative assets, including cryptocurrencies. Analysts note that digital currencies have occasionally acted as a hedge against geopolitical uncertainty, particularly when conventional financial markets face stress.

While Bitcoin has gained traction in March, its performance remains mixed when viewed over a longer horizon. The asset traded above $90,000 earlier in the year and remains well below the peak reached in the previous market cycle, which climbed above $120,000. That historical context has led some traders to caution that the rally may still face resistance levels before a broader bullish trend takes hold.

Technical indicators reinforce this view. Analysts tracking market liquidity say the $72,000 threshold has emerged as a critical resistance zone. A sustained break above that level could open the path to higher targets, potentially drawing additional institutional capital into the market.

At the same time, derivatives markets have introduced additional volatility. Large swings in leveraged trading positions have triggered periodic liquidations that amplify price movements in either direction. Such dynamics illustrate the ongoing tug-of-war between speculative trading and longer-term investment flows entering the market through ETFs.

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The broader cryptocurrency ecosystem has moved largely in tandem with Bitcoin's advance. Ethereum hovered near the $2,000 mark, while several other digital tokens posted moderate gains as sentiment improved. Crypto-focused ETFs also outperformed many traditional financial assets during the session, highlighting the sector's ability to attract capital even as global equities struggled.

Institutional interest continues to expand beyond the United States. Large asset managers have signalled plans to broaden digital asset offerings in Europe, reflecting expectations that demand for regulated cryptocurrency investment products will continue to grow.

Arabian Post – Crypto News Network

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