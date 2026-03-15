Bitcoin Debate Reignites After Johnson's Ponzi Remark Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Former UK prime minister Boris Johnson has triggered a sharp debate across financial and technology circles after describing Bitcoin as a“giant Ponzi scheme”, drawing swift rebuttals from leading cryptocurrency advocates including MicroStrategy chairman Michael Saylor and other industry figures.

Johnson made the remarks in a newspaper column in which he questioned the long-term value of cryptocurrencies, arguing that their prices rely heavily on a continuous influx of new buyers rather than underlying economic fundamentals. He wrote that he had long suspected that digital currencies function in a way similar to classic financial scams, suggesting their market value depends on new investors entering the system to sustain demand.

The comments quickly prompted a backlash from the cryptocurrency community. Saylor, one of Bitcoin's most prominent corporate advocates, rejected the comparison and argued that the digital asset operates fundamentally differently from fraudulent investment schemes. According to Saylor, Bitcoin lacks the key characteristics that define a Ponzi structure, particularly a central operator promising guaranteed returns or redistributing funds from later investors to earlier participants.

“Bitcoin has no issuer, no promoter and no guaranteed return,” Saylor said in his response, emphasising that the network functions as open-source software governed by decentralised consensus rather than a central entity controlling funds or payouts.

Johnson's criticism reflects a long-standing divide between political figures sceptical of cryptocurrencies and investors who view Bitcoin as a transformative financial technology. Since its creation in 2009 by the pseudonymous developer Satoshi Nakamoto, Bitcoin has evolved from an obscure digital experiment into a global asset class worth hundreds of billions of dollars, attracting participation from retail investors, hedge funds and publicly listed corporations.

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Supporters argue that Bitcoin's design distinguishes it from speculative scams. The cryptocurrency runs on a decentralised blockchain network maintained by thousands of independent computers around the world. Its supply is capped at 21 million coins through code embedded in the protocol, creating a scarcity mechanism that many investors liken to digital gold.

Advocates also emphasise that transactions on the Bitcoin network occur without intermediaries such as banks or governments, a feature that has drawn interest in regions experiencing currency volatility or restrictions on financial transfers. These characteristics have helped shape a narrative among proponents that Bitcoin represents an alternative monetary system rather than a speculative bubble.

Critics remain unconvinced. Economists and regulators have frequently warned that cryptocurrencies lack intrinsic value and are subject to extreme price volatility. Skeptics argue that large price increases often depend on market sentiment and new capital entering the ecosystem, dynamics that can resemble speculative manias.

Johnson echoed those concerns in his column, asserting that Bitcoin's market price depends largely on the belief that someone else will pay more for the asset in the future. The argument mirrors the“greater fool theory” often cited by critics who believe digital assets derive their value primarily from speculation rather than underlying economic productivity.

The exchange between Johnson and Saylor highlights a broader ideological divide about the role cryptocurrencies might play in the global financial system. On one side stand policymakers and traditional finance observers who warn that digital assets could expose investors to risks similar to past speculative bubbles. On the other are technology entrepreneurs and institutional investors who believe blockchain-based networks represent a major shift in how value is stored and transferred.

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Institutional adoption has accelerated during the past several years. Publicly listed companies have accumulated large Bitcoin reserves, while asset managers have launched exchange-traded funds designed to track its price. Several jurisdictions have also developed regulatory frameworks aimed at integrating digital assets into mainstream finance while attempting to curb fraud and market manipulation.

Saylor has been a central figure in that institutional push. MicroStrategy, the business intelligence firm he co-founded, has converted billions of dollars of corporate treasury reserves into Bitcoin since 2020, arguing that the cryptocurrency provides protection against currency debasement and inflation. The strategy transformed the company into one of the largest corporate holders of the digital asset.

The renewed dispute arrives as governments and regulators across Europe, the United States and Asia continue to debate how cryptocurrencies should be supervised. Some policymakers favour stricter rules on exchanges and stablecoins, while others have explored frameworks that treat major cryptocurrencies more like commodities or alternative assets.

Bitcoin's volatile market history continues to fuel both enthusiasm and scepticism. Periods of rapid price appreciation have often been followed by sharp declines, reinforcing concerns among critics that the market behaves more like speculative trading than a stable financial instrument.

Supporters counter that volatility is typical of emerging technologies during early adoption phases. They point to the growth of the blockchain ecosystem, expanding institutional involvement and the increasing integration of digital assets into payment systems and financial services.

Arabian Post – Crypto News Network

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