Chatgpt Poised For AI Video Leap Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

OpenAI is preparing to expand the capabilities of its widely used chatbot by bringing advanced video-generation technology from its Sora model into ChatGPT, a move that could transform how users interact with artificial intelligence and reshape the competition among global AI platforms.

Plans under discussion within the company involve integrating Sora's text-to-video generation system directly into ChatGPT, allowing users to create short videos simply by typing prompts into the chatbot interface. The initiative aims to broaden the platform's multimedia abilities and reinforce its position in the rapidly evolving market for generative AI tools.

Sora represents one of OpenAI's most ambitious technological projects. Designed to convert written instructions into realistic video sequences, the system can generate scenes with complex motion, cinematic styles and dynamic visual detail. The model interprets textual descriptions and synthesises footage that can last up to about a minute while maintaining coherence across frames.

Industry observers see the possible integration as a logical step in the company's broader push toward multimodal artificial intelligence, in which a single system processes and generates text, images, audio and video. ChatGPT already allows users to create images and interact through voice and visual prompts, and adding video could further extend its role as an all-purpose creative tool.

Reports suggest the video feature would complement, rather than replace, the standalone Sora application introduced in 2025. The mobile app enables users to generate and share AI-produced videos in a format resembling short-form social media feeds. Even if the technology becomes available within ChatGPT, the company intends to continue operating the separate Sora platform.

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Strategic considerations appear to be shaping the timing of the move. Competition among major technology groups to develop generative video tools has intensified, with companies including Alphabet and Meta investing heavily in text-to-video systems. Integrating Sora into ChatGPT could expand the model's reach dramatically by exposing it to the chatbot's hundreds of millions of users worldwide.

The shift also reflects broader trends in generative AI development. While early language models focused primarily on producing written responses, technology firms now see video as the next frontier for creative automation. Researchers say systems capable of synthesising moving images from text could influence industries ranging from film production and advertising to education and gaming.

OpenAI has positioned Sora as a step toward AI systems capable of simulating real-world environments. Engineers working on the model have emphasised its ability to maintain visual continuity across multiple frames and interpret complex physical interactions described in prompts. The technology relies on large training datasets and advanced neural networks designed to model spatial relationships and motion.

Commercial opportunities associated with the tool are also attracting attention. Generative video platforms could enable businesses to create marketing material, product demonstrations and training content with minimal production resources. Content creators have already experimented with Sora to produce animated narratives, conceptual art and short promotional clips.

At the same time, the expansion of AI video generation has raised ethical and regulatory concerns. Analysts warn that systems capable of producing highly realistic footage could increase the risk of deepfakes or misleading visual material circulating online. OpenAI has attempted to address such risks by embedding watermarks in generated videos and implementing safeguards intended to prevent misuse.

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Legal questions around copyright and intellectual property remain another challenge. Developers of generative AI models have faced scrutiny over the training data used to build their systems and the potential for outputs that resemble copyrighted characters or artistic styles. The issue has drawn criticism from rights holders and prompted discussions about new frameworks governing AI-generated media.

Technical limitations also remain. Video generation requires significantly more computing power than text or image synthesis, and each produced clip consumes substantial processing resources. Executives involved in Sora's development have acknowledged that the computational cost of large-scale video creation could affect pricing models and access levels for users.

Despite these obstacles, the planned expansion of ChatGPT's capabilities signals how rapidly AI platforms are evolving. Chatbots that began primarily as conversational tools are increasingly being redesigned as comprehensive creative engines capable of producing entire forms of media.

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