Fuel Pressures Test Jakarta Ahead Of Eid Travel Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Rising oil prices linked to the war involving Iran are creating fresh economic strain for Indonesia just as millions prepare for the annual Eid al-Fitr travel surge, placing President Prabowo Subianto's administration under mounting pressure to shield consumers from higher fuel costs.

Energy markets have been rattled by escalating conflict across the Persian Gulf, where attacks on shipping routes and oil infrastructure have disrupted global crude supplies. A large share of the world's petroleum exports passes through the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow maritime corridor connecting Gulf producers with international markets. Disruption to tanker traffic through this chokepoint has pushed benchmark crude prices sharply higher, triggering fuel price increases across Asia and raising fears of supply shortages in import-dependent economies.

Indonesia faces particular vulnerability because it relies heavily on imported energy. Around a quarter of its crude oil and roughly a third of liquefied petroleum gas supplies originate in the Middle East. Shipping disruptions in the Gulf have already complicated trade flows, with tanker movements slowed by security risks and insurance costs rising for vessels operating in the region. Market volatility has driven crude prices beyond the psychological threshold of $100 per barrel, fuelling concern that further escalation could drive them even higher.

The timing of the price shock has heightened the challenge for Jakarta. Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan, triggers one of the largest annual travel movements in the country as families journey from major cities to hometowns across the archipelago. State energy company Pertamina anticipates gasoline demand during the holiday period to climb by more than 10 per cent, intensifying pressure on supply chains already strained by global market turbulence.

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Authorities have attempted to reassure the public that domestic fuel supplies remain sufficient. Officials say government stockpiles and logistics networks can support the expected surge in consumption during the festive season. At the same time, policymakers have signalled that subsidised fuel prices will remain unchanged until the Eid holidays conclude, a move designed to prevent abrupt increases in transport costs during the peak travel period.

Holding prices steady carries significant fiscal implications. Indonesia already devotes substantial resources to energy subsidies, allocating more than 380 trillion rupiah in the state budget to keep fuel and electricity costs manageable for households and businesses. Sustaining those subsidies while global oil prices rise could widen the fiscal deficit or force adjustments elsewhere in the budget.

Economists warn that prolonged turbulence in global oil markets may reverberate across the broader economy. Higher crude prices increase the cost of imports and can erode Indonesia's trade balance, particularly because the country has transitioned from being an oil exporter to a net importer over the past two decades. Analysts estimate that each $10 increase in the price of oil could shave hundreds of millions of dollars from the country's trade surplus while raising domestic inflationary pressures.

Currency markets have already reacted to the geopolitical shock. The rupiah has faced downward pressure amid investor concerns about rising energy import costs and potential fiscal strain from expanded subsidies. A weaker currency makes fuel imports more expensive, compounding the burden on state finances and increasing the risk that domestic prices may eventually need to adjust.

Officials are exploring alternative strategies to mitigate the impact. One approach involves diversifying crude imports away from the Middle East by securing additional shipments from suppliers such as the United States and other regions less affected by the conflict. Authorities are also considering longer-term measures including accelerated blending of biofuels and the expansion of renewable energy capacity to reduce dependence on imported oil.

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Energy security has become a central concern for policymakers across Southeast Asia as the Gulf crisis unfolds. Countries throughout the region rely heavily on imported petroleum and have limited capacity to absorb sustained price shocks. Governments have begun introducing conservation measures, adjusting subsidies, and seeking alternative suppliers as they attempt to stabilise domestic markets.

Indonesia's logistical challenges are magnified by its geography. The archipelago spans more than 17,000 islands, making fuel distribution complex even during stable market conditions. Sudden shifts in global prices can ripple quickly through domestic supply chains, affecting transportation costs, food prices, and broader consumer inflation.

Political pressures add another layer of complexity for the administration. Public sensitivity to fuel prices has historically been high, and previous attempts to reduce subsidies have sparked protests and social unrest. Managing the current crisis therefore requires balancing fiscal prudence with the need to maintain social stability and support economic growth.

Market analysts say the duration of the Middle East conflict will determine how severe the economic impact becomes. If disruptions to shipping lanes and energy infrastructure persist, global crude supplies could tighten further, pushing prices to levels that strain government budgets and household finances alike. A prolonged crisis could also prompt broader shifts in energy policy, encouraging faster investment in domestic energy resources and renewable alternatives.

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