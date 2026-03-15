Films On Iran And Sudan Big Winners At Geneva Human Rights Film Fest

“This prize list reflects the wealth of voices that the FIFDH brings to the fore,” said the editorial co-directors Laura Longobardi and Laila Alonso Huarte on Saturday.“These films reveal realities that are often little known.”

On the documentary side, A Fox Under a Pink Moon shows 16-year-old Afghan Soraya Akhlaghi's attempts to escape from Iran over a period of five years. Produced by the artist herself together with Iranian filmmaker Mehrdad Oskouei, it denounces the violence of patriarchy.

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As winner of the Grand Prize, the producers went home with CHF 10,000 ($12,500) donated by the City and Canton of Geneva. Another film, Letters from Wolf Street by Arjun Talwar, won the Viera de Mello prize and CHF5,000. This Polish-German documentary tells the story of the ordinary racism faced by migrants in Poland.

In the feature film category, the Grand Prize, endowed with CHF10,000 from the Barbour Foundation, was given to Cotton Queen by Suzannah Mirghani. The viewer is confronted with the power struggles and stories of women against colonisation in a cotton-growing region of Sudan.

This content was published on Sep 14, 2024 The war in Sudan has led to the world's biggest humanitarian crisis. Impunity for war crimes has so far prevailed.