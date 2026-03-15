Two Swiss Missing After Boat Accident In Seychelles
-
Deutsch
de
Zwei Schweizer nach Schiffsunglück auf Seychellen vermisst
Original
Read more: Zwei Schweizer nach Schiffsunglück auf Seychellen ver
The five rescued Swiss passengers are“doing well under the circumstances”, the ministry told the Keystone-SDA news agency. For reasons of data and privacy protection, it declined to provide further details.
The Swiss representation in Madagascar and the honorary consulate in the Seychelles are in contact with the relevant authorities and the Swiss nationals, the ministry said.More More Swiss Abroad Swiss marine scientist dives into paradise in the Seychelles
This content was published on Feb 3, 2025 Swiss marine scientist Henriette Grimmel lives on a remote island in the Seychelles. She spends her days studying life in the ocean.Read more: Swiss marine scientist dives into paradise in the Seych
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment