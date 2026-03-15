Two Swiss Missing After Boat Accident In Seychelles

The five rescued Swiss passengers are“doing well under the circumstances”, the ministry told the Keystone-SDA news agency. For reasons of data and privacy protection, it declined to provide further details.

The Swiss representation in Madagascar and the honorary consulate in the Seychelles are in contact with the relevant authorities and the Swiss nationals, the ministry said.

This content was published on Feb 3, 2025 Swiss marine scientist Henriette Grimmel lives on a remote island in the Seychelles. She spends her days studying life in the ocean.