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Two Swiss Missing After Boat Accident In Seychelles

Two Swiss Missing After Boat Accident In Seychelles


2026-03-15 02:05:56
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Two Swiss nationals are missing following the sinking of a boat in the Seychelles archipelago. Five other people were rescued, the Swiss foreign ministry said on Sunday. Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Two Swiss missing after boat accident in Seychelles This content was published on March 15, 2026 - 16:18 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
    Deutsch de Zwei Schweizer nach Schiffsunglück auf Seychellen vermisst Original Read more: Zwei Schweizer nach Schiffsunglück auf Seychellen ver

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The five rescued Swiss passengers are“doing well under the circumstances”, the ministry told the Keystone-SDA news agency. For reasons of data and privacy protection, it declined to provide further details.

The Swiss representation in Madagascar and the honorary consulate in the Seychelles are in contact with the relevant authorities and the Swiss nationals, the ministry said.

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