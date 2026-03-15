Minister Of State At Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Receives Phone Call From China's Envoy On Middle East Issue

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi received a telephone call on Sunday from the Special Envoy of the Chinese Government on the Middle East Issue, HE Zhai Jun.

During the call, they discussed the developments of the military escalation in the region and its serious repercussions on regional and international security and stability as well as ways to resolve all disputes peacefully.

HE the Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated the condemnation of the Iranian attacks on Qatari territory, and that they are unacceptable under any pretext or justification.

He noted that the State of Qatar has always been keen to distance itself from regional conflicts and has sought to facilitate dialogue between the Iranian side and the international community.

For his part, HE the Special Envoy of the Chinese Government on the Middle East Issue expressed his country's solidarity with the State of Qatar, calling for de-escalation in the region and a return to peaceful means to avoid further conflicts.