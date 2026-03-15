Pakistan Strikes Kandahar, Kunar Mujahid Warns Attacks Won't Go Unanswered

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Pakistan's military regime once again carried out airstrikes on civilian areas in eastern Kunar and southern Kandahar provinces on Saturday night, however no casualties were reported.

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) warned that the act of aggression would not go unanswered.

Zabihullah Mujahid, chief spokesman for the IEA, said:“Pakistan has once again violated Afghan airspace. Two locations in Kandahar were bombed. One strike hit part of a hospital for drug addicts where patients were receiving treatment. It is a civilian facility. There were no casualties, but part of the building was destroyed.”

He added:“The second strike hit an empty container that had been lying there. I do not know what they thought it was, but no one was present. Previously there was a guard post at that site, but now nobody lives there. There were absolutely no casualties, and these were ordinary places where bombs were dropped.”

“There is no cause for concern and we reassure the people, but Pakistan must face the consequences of these provocations and acts of aggression,” he said.

Meanwhile, Zia Rahman Spinghar, Kunar Information and Culture Director, said Pakistan had fired 159 rockets into Kunar province over the past 24 hours.

According to him, Pakistan's military regime fired 40 rockets at Manogai district, 67 at Sarkano, 40 at Nari, seven at Dangam and five at Shultan district.

Spinghar added that the attacks caused no human or financial losses.

kk/sa