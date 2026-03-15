MENAFN - PR Urgent) > By integrating with SAP Sustainability Footprint Management, Unibloom's country-specific supply-chain emissions datasets deliver more accurate, decision-ready Scope 3 emissions data to procurement and sustainability teams.

Unibloom granular supply-chain emissions data now available on SAP® Store

By integrating with SAP Sustainability Footprint Management, Unibloom's country-specific supply-chain emissions datasets deliver more accurate, decision-ready Scope 3 emissions data to procurement and sustainability teams.

London, United Kingdom - March 12, 2026 -

Unibloom today announced that its country-specific supply-chain emissions datasets, now available on SAP® Store, the online marketplace for SAP and partner offerings, integrate with SAP Sustainability Footprint Management, part of the SAP Sustainability Platform.

The Unibloom solution delivers structured, country-level and land-use–specific emissions data that helps companies improve the accuracy, speed, and cost-efficiency of Scope 3 emissions calculations and procurement decisions.

Scope 3 emissions typically represent the largest share of a company's climate footprint and procurement spend, yet many organisations continue to rely on global average emission factors when supplier-specific data is unavailable.

These averages can significantly misrepresent reality. For example, emissions factors for commodities such as soy can vary by up to 200% on a global average emission factor versus a country specific origin with better calculations on land-use change, energy use and production practices-making global averages a high-risk input for sourcing and investment transition decisions.

Unibloom addresses this challenge by developing and transforming fragmented, specialist-only climate data into structured, decision-ready datasets that integrate directly into SAP Sustainability Footprint Management.

This enables procurement and sustainability teams to work with more granular emissions data when supplier data is missing-supporting faster, more confident decisions while reducing both climate risk and cost inefficiencies.

“Procurement teams are increasingly accountable for both emissions reduction and cost performance, yet decisions are often made using data that is overly averaged, opaque, or disconnected from financial reality,” said Anna Sandgren, Founder and CEO of Unibloom.“Making Unibloom available on SAP Store allows more organisations to replace assumptions with data that better reflects real-world production conditions-so teams across procurement, sustainability, and finance can act with confidence.”

Additional details on Unibloom available on SAP Store

Unibloom's solution is designed for procurement, sustainability, and finance teams working with complex supply chains and limited supplier data availability.

Core capabilities include:

Country-specific Scope 3 emission factors for key agricultural and industrial commodities Land-use and management–adjusted emissions data to reduce reliance on global averages (FLAG) Structured datasets designed for direct integration into SAP Sustainability Footprint Management Decision-ready inputs that link climate impact with procurement and cost considerations

Unibloom's datasets are available today on SAP Store for use with SAP Sustainability Footprint Management.

For more information:

Anna Sandgren, CEO & Founder

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+46 702 13 52 54

SAP Store, found sap, delivers a simplified and connected digital customer experience for finding, trying, buying, and renewing more than 2,300 solutions from SAP and its partners. There, customers can find the SAP solutions and SAP-validated solutions they need to grow their business. And for each purchase made through SAP Store, SAP will plant a tree.

Unibloom is a data and decision intelligence company that helps procurement and sustainability teams collaborate more effectively to turn climate commitments into practical, cost-effective action. By combining climate, financial, and operational datasets with intelligent simulations and decision tools, Unibloom enables organisations to compare options, understand trade-offs, and make faster, more confident sourcing and investment decisions.

Unibloom supports organisations across food, agriculture, fashion, manufacturing, and other industries with complex supply chains, particularly those working toward Science Based Targets, CSRD compliance, and B Corp commitments.