Ukrainian Startup Turns Iphone Into AI Rehabilitation Tool For Amputees

MENAFN - PR Urgent) > Ukrainian healthtech startup VITA325 launches an iPhone app using AI and smartphone sensors to analyze gait and support rehabilitation for injuries and amputations.

Odesa, Ukraine - Ukrainian healthtech startup VITA325 has launched a mobile application that transforms a standard iPhone into an AI-powered rehabilitation tool capable of analyzing gait and mobility for people recovering from injuries and lower-limb amputations.

The app uses built-in smartphone sensors and artificial intelligence algorithms to evaluate movement patterns during a simple walking test. Based on the collected data, VITA325 generates structured reports that help patients and clinicians track rehabilitation progress over time.

The product was developed in response to the growing need for rehabilitation solutions in Ukraine following the surge in war-related injuries.

“Ukraine is facing an unprecedented rehabilitation challenge,” said Yuliya Koinak, founder of VITA325.“Thousands of people require long-term recovery support after injuries and amputations. Our goal was to create a tool that makes movement assessment accessible using the device most people already have in their pocket.”

Unlike traditional gait analysis systems that require specialized laboratories or expensive equipment, VITA325 relies on smartphone sensors to capture movement data. The app analyzes parameters such as balance, walking symmetry, and movement dynamics, providing visual insights and reports that can be shared with rehabilitation specialists.

The first international pilot of the technology has already taken place in Poland, in collaboration with the Magdomed Rehabilitation Center, marking the product's first implementation outside Ukraine. The pilot aims to explore how smartphone-based gait analysis can support rehabilitation professionals in monitoring patient recovery.

The company believes digital tools like VITA325 can help extend rehabilitation beyond hospital settings.

“Rehabilitation does not happen only in clinics,” Koinak said.“Patients spend most of their recovery time at home. Digital tools can help monitor progress between visits and support communication between patients and clinicians.”

The platform is designed for multiple user groups, including patients recovering from injuries or surgeries, individuals with lower limb amputations, and rehabilitation professionals monitoring patient mobility.

According to the company, the long-term vision is to build a broader digital rehabilitation ecosystem capable of supporting remote monitoring, research, and clinical collaboration.

The VITA325 app is currently available on the Apple App Store.