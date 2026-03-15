Intellitary Launches Zero Cost U.S. Brokerage Program That Pays Offices To Participate

MENAFN - PR Urgent) > Unlocking Massive New Revenue Streams With No Investment or Operational Burden

United States - Intellitary, an AI powered real estate intelligence platform, today announced the launch of a brokerage first partnership program across the United States that allows real estate offices, broker owners, managers and franchise groups to unlock massive new revenue streams - with no investment, no new staff and no operational lift required.

Intellitary flips the traditional real estate model entirely. While the MLS is designed to catalog and distribute property listings, Intellitary applies that same logic to consumer demand. In simple terms, it functions as an intelligent, real time marketplace of qualified buyers and sellers, automatically matched and routed to the most suitable participating subscribed agents.

Instead of chasing leads, brokerages receive pre screened, transaction ready customers delivered in real time. The customer becomes the asset - and Intellitary handles the qualification, timing, and routing with precision.

Brokerages don't pay to use Intellitary.

Intellitary pays brokerages to participate.

The program enables office managers, broker owners, and franchise and corporate leadership to activate Intellitary across their organization at zero cost, while gaining access to a fully managed, AI driven customer acquisition and qualification engine that operates independently of existing systems, staff, and workflows.

"Brokerages don't need another tool - they need predictable, scalable new revenue streams," said Sheldon Wolf, Founder of Intellitary.

"We built Intellitary as infrastructure. Offices turn it on, it churns out office revenue, and we do all the work. Brokerages simply benefit from our results and new revenues."

A Brokerage Revenue Engine - Delivering customers

Intellitary functions as a fully autonomous AI front end that engages inbound buyers and sellers, responds instantly, qualifies prospects in real time, secures required documentation, and routes only vetted, transaction ready home buyers and sellers into participating offices.

Once activated, Intellitary operates quietly behind the scenes, creating incremental new customers, deal flow and revenue that many brokerages fail to capture due to slow response times, unqualified inquiries, or inconsistent agent follow up.

For broker owners and franchise leadership, the result is a massive new revenue stream layered on top of the existing business - one that can scale materially with volume, without increasing overhead or complexity.

"Most offices already have the agents, licenses, staff and market presence," Wolf added.

"What's been missing is a system that consistently converts demand into more closed transactions at scale. That's exactly what Intellitary delivers."

Built Specifically for Broker Owners, Realty Firms and Franchise Groups

The Intellitary Brokerage Program is purpose built for:

- Independent broker owners

- Multi office operators

- Regional franchisees

- National brokerage organizations

There is no capital investment, no risk exposure, and no disruption to current operations. Offices retain full control over agent assignment, internal standards, and brand experience.

Because Intellitary operates independently, brokerages can activate the platform without changing how they currently do business, while benefiting from a massive new revenue stream that requires virtually no internal resources to maintain.

A Structural Shift in Brokerage Economics

As traditional models continue to under-perform and advertising costs rise, Intellitary represents a structural shift in how brokerages monetize consumer demand.

Rather than asking offices to gamble on ad spend or agent behavior, Intellitary absorbs the complexity and the costs - using AI to do what most organizations struggle to do consistently:

Respond instantly.

Qualify properly.

Convert efficiently.

"For broker owners, the question isn't whether this works," said Wolf.

"The real question is why any office would choose not to participate in receiving new and free revenue. The fact is those who get it; get it!"

Building the Future of Real Estate - Together

Intellitary is actively seeking strategic partnerships with forward thinking brokerages, franchise organizations, and industry leaders who recognize that real estate is undergoing a fundamental transformation.

"Real estate is still largely being done the old way - but that's changing rapidly," said Wolf, Founder of Intellitary. "Today, nearly all consumers can already find their own homes online. Very soon, many will self list their properties, write their own offers with AI, and manage much of the transaction process themselves."

In this new environment, the value of a brokerage is no longer rooted in access to listings or basic search tools. The future belongs to those who can service the consumer best and create the need - by delivering speed, intelligence, trust, and a true concierge level experience.

"The next evolution of real estate is not about information - it's about loyalty, control and commitment," Wolf added. "The real advantage is working with customers who genuinely need and want professional guidance, not tire kickers or unqualified leads."

Intellitary is purpose built for this future. By identifying, qualifying, and delivering engaged, committed customers, the platform enables brokerages to focus on high value advisory and concierge services - while eliminating the inefficiencies that plague traditional models.

Over the years we have seen realtors making more money as a result of home price increases; while the brokerages make less. Brokerages make less simply because realtors have way too many brokerages to choose from with ultra low fees and caps. Intellitary gives the advantage back to the brokerage so that they can regain their old revenues and income streams without charging their realtors more.

Intellitary is building the future of real estate - and delivering it directly into today's brokerages on a silver platter.

A Question for the Founder

As part of the launch, we asked the founder a simple question:

Why are you offering this program for free to brokerages?

"Because we're not looking for customers - we're looking for strategic partners," said Sheldon Wolf.

"We're creating the future and an all around win situation. Intellitary wins through massive, instant national growth. Brokerages win by unlocking massive new revenue streams without having to spend a dime. Realtors win by doubling or even tripling their annual deal volume by working with better qualified, committed clients. And most importantly, the consumer wins by working exclusively with the best realtors in the industry."

"When everyone wins - including the consumer - that's when real transformation happens. We have created both the need and the want!"

The Writing Is on the Wall - And on Wall Street

Across the industry, it is increasingly clear that many real estate companies are operating in the shadow of what they once were. While some brokerages remain steady and stable, many others are clinging to survival as margins continue to compress and traditional revenue models erode. Intellitary has found a way to capture new revenue streams for brokerages without the need to spend anything, increasing costs or adding infrastructure and staff.

The rise of low cost, cloud based and virtual brokerages has dramatically reshaped the economics of the industry. Over time, brokerages have evolved from 50/50 commission splits, to 70/30, then 90/10, and ultimately to flat transaction fees measured in mere hundreds of dollars per deal. While this shift has benefited individual agents, it has steadily stripped brokerages of meaningful, scalable revenue.

The result is an industry that has become increasingly nickel and dime - and it shows in the realtor quality.

The evolution of the brokerage itself has been an unusual one. Today, the brokerage corporation continues to shoulder the majority of the risk, overhead, costs, and legal liability associated with real estate transactions, even as agents pay less to the office than ever before. Ironically, this shift has occurred during a period of rising home prices, where individual realtors often benefit from higher gross commissions while the brokerage absorbs the higher overhead.

In effect, many brokerages have boxed themselves into a corner - sustaining operational losses, compliance burdens, and fixed costs, while failing to participate meaningfully in overall industry growth. Many brokerages today struggle to identify new revenue streams at a time when agents expect to pay less, not more. Public market investors see it as well: growth and innovation have become scarce commodities across much of the sector.

Intellitary changes that equation.

By delivering a new, scalable revenue stream directly to the brokerage, Intellitary restores economic relevance to the office level - without asking agents to pay more, and without requiring brokerages to invest capital or take on risk.

"There's an old saying that those who refused to embrace the wheel eventually got run over by it," said Sheldon Wolf. "Real estate is no different. The future belongs to those who adapt - and more importantly, those who control the customer hold the cards."

Intellitary controls the customer demand and is set to transfer well over 100,000 real estate customers this year - and deliver those customers directly to its strategic partners.

There is no complex decision making required.

The question for broker owners is simple:

Do you want our customers - or should we give them to your competition?

Availability

The Intellitary Brokerage Program is now going live exclusively in the United States. Enrollment is limited by market to preserve office level exclusivity.

Broker owners and franchise leaders interested in activating their office can learn more at:



About Intellitary

Intellitary is an AI powered real estate intelligence platform built to modernize how brokerages capture, qualify, and convert consumer demand. By combining predictive AI, real time engagement, and automated qualification, Intellitary delivers transaction ready opportunities to participating offices - while creating new revenue streams for broker owners without increasing operational complexity.