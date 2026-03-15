Bhilai Nagar Railway Station Revamped, Passenger Amenities Enhanced Under 'Amrit Bharat Scheme'​

MENAFN - IANS) Durg, March 15 (IANS) The Bhilai Nagar railway station, located in the Durg district of Chhattisgarh, has undergone modernisation under the 'Amrit Bharat Station Scheme' – an ambitious initiative of the Central government for improving customer experience and making train travel memorable.​

The objective of this scheme is to equip major railway stations across the country with modern amenities and provide passengers with improved infrastructure. In line with this initiative, extensive development work has been carried out at Bhilai Nagar station, offering passengers a more convenient and safer environment than before.​

According to railway officials, several new facilities have been developed as part of the station's modernisation. Amenities such as modern waiting halls, improved and well-equipped platforms, new ticket counters, better seating arrangements, advanced sanitation systems, and organised parking facilities have been added to the station. With a focus on passenger comfort, the station premises have been made more accessible and aesthetically appealing.​

Officials believe that these improvements will significantly benefit passengers and also boost trade, tourism, and rail connectivity in the region.​

Following the station's modernisation, both passengers and residents have expressed their satisfaction with the new arrangements.​

Better parking arrangements have been implemented, and ticket counters have been established on both sides of the station, ensuring that purchasing tickets no longer consumes excessive time. Additionally, the seating arrangements and waiting halls have become more comfortable than before.​

A resident, Suresh Prasad, speaking to IANS, stated that there has been a remarkable improvement in cleanliness and sanitation on the station premises, and that, overall, the facilities are superior to what they were previously.​

Ram Pratap said that modernisation will increase passenger footfall and provide travellers with an experience they have never had before.​

Railway employee Kajal Deshmukh mentioned that a new ticket counter has been constructed at the station, and the waiting hall has been significantly upgraded.​

For the convenience of passengers, automated ticket vending machines, similar to ATMs, have been installed, allowing passengers to purchase tickets with ease.

In addition, amenities such as air conditioning, waiting halls, and clean restrooms are being provided. To bolster security arrangements, CCTV cameras have been installed within the station premises, and additional police personnel are being deployed.​

Prakash Verma, another local resident, stated that the station's facilities have improved significantly compared to the past; however, there is a need for more trains to halt here.​