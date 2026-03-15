TDP Issues Notice To MP Caught For Taking Drugs At Hyderabad Farmhouse​

MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, March 15 (IANS) The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has taken a serious view of party MP Putta Mahesh Kumar Yadav being caught with drugs in Hyderabad and has directed him to stay away from party activities.​

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu took a serious view of the incident in which the MP tested positive for drugs following a police raid on a party at former BRS MLA Pilot Rohit Reddy's farmhouse at Moinabad near Hyderabad on Saturday night.​

At the direction of Chandrababu Naidu, TDP's Andhra Pradesh unit president Palla Srinivasa Rao has issued a notice to the MP from Eluru, seeking a written clarification on the allegations against him within five days.​

Srinivasa Rao told the MP that the party leadership has taken seriously the allegations that he took drugs at the Moinabad farmhouse on March 14 and the wide media reports about the incident. The party feels that these developments may cause serious harm to the party's image.​

The TDP state chief asked Putta Mahesh to submit a detailed clarification on the issue. He has also been asked to stay away from party activities till a comprehensive report is received in the matter.​

Directing the MP to submit a written clarification within five days, Srinivasa Rao said that, based on his clarification, the party will take the required action.​

According to TDP sources, the party chief made it clear that such activities by any leader will not be tolerated. Chandrababu Naidu stated that the party should not suffer for the mistakes committed by individuals.​

Putta Mahesh and Rohit Reddy were among six persons who tested positive for drugs, according to Telangana's Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE), which conducted the raid following credible information.​

A total of 11 people, including a woman, were found at the party.​

A case has been registered at Moinabad Police Station under section 8 (C), 22 (A), 27, 29 of the NDPS Act; sections 25 (1-B) (a) and 30 of the Arms act; section 34 (a) of the Telangana State Excise Act; and sections 109, 131 r/w 3(5) of the BNS.​

Putta Mahesh was reportedly released on station bail on Sunday, while the other accused were being produced before a magistrate.​