Fazaa, Ministry Of Family Launch Initiative To Grant Free Discount Memberships To Families Residing In The UAE

The offer coincides with the UAE's designation of 2026 as the 'Year of Family'.

Dubai, UAE -March 2026 – In collaboration with the Ministry of Family, Fazaa has announced the launch of a community initiative to grant free Fazaa discount memberships to families residing in the UAE, as the country marks the 'Year of the Family 2026'.

The initiative is rooted in the UAE government's vision, which views resident families as an integral part of society and partners in the nation's journey of development and prosperity. It embodies the UAE's strategy to strengthen social cohesion, support family stability, and enhance quality of life, recognising that family stability and wellbeing form a fundamental pillar in building a cohesive and sustainable society.

Furthermore, the initiative sends a message of appreciation to every family that has chosen the UAE as their home where they live and work, reaffirming that Emirati society is built on a spirit of cooperation and cohesion among the diverse cultures and human stories coexisting in the country.

Unprecedented benefits:

The new membership allows resident families to benefit from a wide range of services and discounts covering various aspects of daily life. Most notably, these include offers at more than 34,000 commercial outlets in the UAE and abroad, as well as mark-downs on over 28,000 food and consumer products at Fazaa Stores.

Moreover, members can benefit from offers on accommodation and travel packages at more than 500,000 hotels around the world through the Fazaa Places service, as well as discounts of up to 70% on tickets and entertainment activities via the Fazaa application and exclusive offers on premium products and services.

Registration process:

To ensure a smooth registration process, a dedicated link was made available via the Fazaa official website (), allowing families residing in the UAE to easily submit and activate their membership applications. A designated technical support team has been assigned to assist users via the call centre, answering enquiries and facilitating the activation process for digital cards.

To be eligible, the family must include at least one child. The membership will be valid throughout the 'Year of Family 2026' and will expire at the end of the year.

Commenting on the launch, Her Excellency Hessa Abdulrahman Tahlak, Assistant Undersecretary for the Social Development Sector at the Ministry of Family, said:“With their dedication and cultural diversity, resident families truly enrich Emirati society and strengthen its openness and cultural identity. The UAE firmly believes that the wellbeing of the community begins with the wellbeing of each and every family living in the country; the happiness and stability of families are at the centre of the UAE's vision for enhancing quality of life and building a more prosperous and cohesive society.”

“The initiatives that the UAE launches in this regard are an extension of the vision set forth by our Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who established a human-centric model based on embracing people, appreciating their contributions, and reinforcing the values of human dignity and coexistence among all those living in the UAE,” Her Excellency added.

The 'Year of Family 2026' initiative represents a national milestone in the UAE's mission to strengthen the family's role in society and promote the values of solidarity and cooperation, H.E. Tahlak went on to explain, noting that these initiatives serve to support the stability of resident families and empower them to participate actively in society.

For his part, Ahmed Mohammed Buharoon, General Manager of Fazaa, noted that launching the new initiative forms part of the activities dedicated to supporting the UAE in its national effort to provide a holistic living environment that enhances the wellbeing of resident families and supports their stability.

“With this initiative, Fazaa is providing a wide range of offers and services, including shopping, travel, and entertainment, in an effort to help families meet their daily needs, in addition to offering diverse options that support their quality of life,” he added.

Buharoon noted that this initiative reflects Emirati society's appreciation for the role that resident families play and their contributions across various fields of development, while also fostering a spirit of participation and belonging among all families living in the UAE.