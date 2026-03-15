Bitcoin Whales Accumulate Again At $71K, Santiment

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC ) has hovered near the $71,000 level as large holders ramp up exposure, according to Santiment's latest weekly assessment. The analysis highlights a renewed shift by wallets that hold 10 to 10,000 BTC, which Santiment described as a bullish signal if it endures. The share of the total supply controlled by this cohort rose to 68.17% from 68.07% a week earlier, signaling a persistent tilt toward big holders even as prices stabilize. Retail demand, meanwhile, remains fragile; the Crypto Fear & Greed Index was in Extreme Fear at 16 on Sunday, underscoring ongoing caution among everyday investors. Bitcoin was around $71,350 at the time of publication, marking a roughly 6% rise over the past week. On the liquidity side, US spot BTC ETFs logged their first five-day inflow streak of 2026, bringing in roughly $767.32 million this week, a reminder that regulated products continue to channel capital into the market.

For context, Santiment's notes on on-chain behavior were complemented by a broader view of market sentiment. The firm's observations on wholesale accumulation come as traders weigh the implications of a shift in ownership toward larger addresses. The wholesale activity is particularly relevant when juxtaposed with the persistence of cautious sentiment among retail participants, a dynamic that has characterized much of Bitcoin's range-bound work over recent months. The interplay between accumulation by whales and the slower pace of retail adoption has created a tug-of-war that market participants are watching closely, especially in areas where technicals align with on-chain signals to form a potential base for price stability.

In a separate frame of reference, the market has been responding to regulatory and product-structure developments that shape how new participants access Bitcoin. ETF inflows, now aided by a broader appetite for regulated exposure, can lend a degree of liquidity that supports price discovery. At the same time, analysts caution that this is not a simple, linear uptrend; episodes of volatility can arise if large holders react to evolving risk cues or if retail conviction fluctuates sharply. The balance between on-chain momentum and macro-driven appetite for regulated products continues to define Bitcoin's core narrative as the year progresses.

Past on-chain patterns also color expectations. A week earlier, Santiment noted a marked reversal among whales after a sprint of buying earlier in the month. In a Mar. 6 report, the firm highlighted that whales had sold roughly 66% of the Bitcoin they had purchased between Feb. 23 and Mar. 3, just as Bitcoin breached the $70,000 level and briefly touched $74,000. The takeaway is not that whales cannot sustain accumulation, but that their activity can pivot rapidly in response to price moves, implying that a potential bottom may require a clearer alignment of broader market participants around a stable price range. The market's tendency to reward the consensus with a lag remains a recurring theme that analysts stress when evaluating the durability of any bottom signal. Willy Woo, a prominent on-chain commentator, recently framed Bitcoin's price action as“solidly in the middle of its bear market through a lens of long-range liquidity,” a reminder that structural factors can influence how the market transitions from caution to confidence over time.

The current environment also reflects a broader appetite for regulated crypto exposure. The five-day inflow streak into US spot Bitcoin ETFs is a notable marker of renewed institutional interest, a trend that has historically added a layer of liquidity and can help moderate sharp downside moves. The inflows come as traders observe how on-chain activity interacts with price levels and how new participants engage with the asset through regulated vehicles. While this liquidity backdrop can support a steadier price path, it does not by itself guarantee a sustained rally, particularly in a market where sentiment remains guarded and retail participation shows mixed signals. In the mix of factors shaping near-term moves, the balance between whales' accumulation and retail behavior, alongside evolving ETF dynamics, will likely influence Bitcoin's trajectory over the coming weeks.

Whale accumulation around $71k offers a potential floor if the trend persists, signaling renewed on-chain demand from large holders. The rising share of supply held by wallets with 10–10,000 BTC suggests ownership concentration is increasing, which could impact price dynamics if these addresses sustain net buying. Retail demand remains a wildcard, with Extreme Fear readings implying a cautious market that could slow any rapid upside despite bullish on-chain signals. Regulated exposure via US spot BTC ETFs contributed to a five-day inflow streak of roughly $767.32 million, adding liquidity that can influence near-term price action. Historical whale behavior-selling into strength-serves as a reminder that large holders can shift momentum quickly, creating risk for a sustained rally without broader participation.

Key takeaways

Tickers mentioned: $BTC

Sentiment: Neutral

Price impact: Positive. Bitcoin's price has moved higher in the week, reflecting on-chain accumulation and improving liquidity conditions from ETF inflows.

Trading idea (Not Financial Advice): Hold. The current mix of whale accumulation and cautious retail sentiment suggests waiting for clearer directional cues before committing to a new position.

Market context: A liquidity backdrop is evolving as US spot BTC ETFs post renewed inflows, complementing on-chain signals and shaping potential price moves as investors reassess risk and regulatory considerations.

Why it matters

On-chain behavior remains a critical lens through which investors assess Bitcoin's near-term health. The consolidation of ownership among larger addresses can indicate a readiness to anchor prices at higher levels, especially if these participants sustain their accumulation into key support zones. If whales continue to accumulate while smaller holders trim their activity, the market could be positioning for a more durable base rather than a transient spike. This dynamic matters because it can reduce the likelihood of rapid, sharp declines and increase the odds of a steadier ascent should risk sentiment improve modestly.

Retail sentiment, captured by the Fear & Greed Index, matters because it often acts as a contrarian indicator. When everyday investors grow increasingly optimistic, the market may face a pullback if the enthusiasm outpaces underlying fundamentals. Conversely, persistent caution can delay upside while prices remain tethered to macro and on-chain cues. The emergence of ETF inflows adds another layer to the equation: while inflows are not a guarantee of a sustained rally, they can augment liquidity and provide a stepping-stone for broader participation, including institutional players who seek regulated exposure. Together, these factors sketch a market that could wobble near a confluence of on-chain signals, regulatory dynamics, and liquidity shifts rather than follow a simple, predictable trajectory.

In practical terms, traders and investors should watch how whale and retail balances evolve in tandem. A sustained rise in the share of BTC held by the 10–10,000 BTC cohort could reinforce a floor, especially if accompanied by continued ETF inflows. However, a resurgence in retail buying could introduce additional volatility, particularly if it coincides with macro developments or shifting risk appetite. The market's path forward will likely hinge on the resilience of on-chain signals and the depth of liquidity provided by regulated products as the year progresses.

Monitor the balance between whale and retail wallet activity; a persistent tilt toward large holders could support a higher floor. Track the Crypto Fear & Greed Index for shifts in sentiment that could precede a change in buying patterns. Observe ETF inflows beyond this week's levels to gauge whether regulated exposure remains a tailwind for liquidity and price discovery. Watch price action around $71k and nearby psychological levels to assess how momentum players respond to resistance zones. Stay alert to macro developments and regulatory signals that could alter risk appetite for the crypto sector.

Santiment weekly summary on wallet balances and the share of supply held by 10–10,000 BTC addresses. On-chain discussion of whale dynamics and potential bottom formation from Santiment. Crypto Fear & Greed Index reading (Extreme Fear) for the period referenced. Bitcoin price context around $71,350 with seven-day performance data (CoinMarketCap ). U.S. spot Bitcoin ETF inflows totaling approximately $767.32 million in the week reviewed.

What to watch nextSources & verification

Crypto assets are volatile and capital is at risk. This article may contain affiliate links.