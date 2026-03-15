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UAE Air Defences Intercept 4 Ballistic Missiles, 6 Uavs

UAE Air Defences Intercept 4 Ballistic Missiles, 6 Uavs


2026-03-15 10:01:36
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The UAE's air defence systems engaged with 4 ballistic missiles and 6 UAVs from Iran today, March 15, 2026.

This was announced by UAE's Ministry of Defence, stating that since the start of the blatant Iranian attacks, UAE air defences have engaged 298 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles, and 1,606 UAVs.

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These attacks resulted in the death of 6 people of Emirati, Pakistani, Nepali and Bangladeshi nationalities, and 142 minor to moderate injuries among individuals of Emirati, Egyptian, Sudanese, Ethiopian, Filipino, Pakistani, Iranian, Indian, Bangladeshi, Sri Lankan, Azerbaijani, Yemeni, Ugandan, Eritrean, Lebanese, Afghan, Bahraini, Comorian, Turkish, Iraqi, Nepali, Nigerian, Omani, Jordanian, Palestinian, Ghanaian, Indonesian and Swedish nationalities.

The Ministry of Defence also affirmed that it remains fully prepared and ready to deal with any threats and will firmly confront anything that aims to undermine the security of the country, in a manner that ensures the protection of its sovereignty, security and stability and safeguards its interests and national capabilities.

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The Peninsula

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