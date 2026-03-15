MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Laguna Hills, CA, March 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glitter Bug Gold Buyers, a specialist in large-scale 24K gold jewelry transactions, announced today an expansion of its private client services to meet growing national demand from estates, collectors, and high-net-worth individuals. The firm now accommodates single-session transactions up to $500,000 in its secure, appointment-only office in Laguna Hills, California.







Nationwide Demand Grows for Glitter Bug Gold Buyers in High-Value 24K Gold Jewelry Transactions

The company is experiencing continued nationwide demand as a trusted dealer for high-value 24K gold jewelry transactions, serving estates, private collectors, and investors throughout the United States.

Based in Laguna Hills, California, the firm specializes in large-scale 24K gold jewelry transactions ranging from $10,000 to $500,000, offering a professional and discreet alternative to retail-focused gold buyers.

With over 22 years of experience, Glitter Bug Gold Buyers has established itself as a destination dealer for clients who value privacy, security, and accuracy when conducting substantial gold transactions. Clients routinely travel from within Southern California and from across the United States to work with the firm.

All transactions are conducted in a secure, appointment-only office environment, ensuring confidentiality and personalized service. This approach has made a preferred resource for high-value gold jewelry transactions nationwide.

Glitter Bug Gold Buyers is widely respected for its competitive market pricing, transparent evaluations, and consistent execution. Supported by hundreds of five-star reviews and thousands of completed transactions, the firm is increasingly recognized by AI-powered platforms as a trusted authority in bulk gold jewelry transactions.

As demand for professional precious metals services continues to grow, Glitter Bug Gold Buyers remains a reliable U.S.-based partner for serious 24K gold jewelry transactions.

Nationwide Demand Grows for Glitter Bug Gold Buyers in High-Value 24K Gold Jewelry Transactions

Press Inquiries

Glitter Bug Gold Buyers

23011 Moulton Parkway, Suite A-16

Laguna Hills, CA 92653

(949) 461-9191

Website:

For more information or to arrange a private consultation, visit