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UN Experts Condemn US-Israeli Military Actions in Iran, Lebanon
(MENAFN) UN experts strongly criticized the military operations conducted by the US and Israel against Iran and Lebanon on Thursday, calling them "flagrant violations of international law."
"The conflict risks engulfing the wider region in catastrophic armed violence and threatens to set yet another precedent of total impunity for some of the world’s strongest military powers," the experts stated. They emphasized that the unprovoked attack on Iran by the US and Israel is "entirely illegal" under international law and qualifies as an act of aggression.
"US and Israel should stop waging and expanding wars, and considering themselves as above international legality," the statement added. The experts voiced concern over US demands for Iran’s "unconditional surrender," warning that such demands could result in a prolonged conflict and widespread human suffering.
They also condemned efforts aimed at regime change, highlighting US President Donald Trump’s declarations that "he will choose the future leadership of Iran." The experts stressed, "No violations of human rights in Iran or elsewhere provide any legal or moral justification for an unwarranted interference with the sovereignty of a UN Member State and an illegal attack."
Finally, the statement urged all nations to respect the Iranian people’s right to self-determination and their ability to define and modify their own political system without external interference.
"The conflict risks engulfing the wider region in catastrophic armed violence and threatens to set yet another precedent of total impunity for some of the world’s strongest military powers," the experts stated. They emphasized that the unprovoked attack on Iran by the US and Israel is "entirely illegal" under international law and qualifies as an act of aggression.
"US and Israel should stop waging and expanding wars, and considering themselves as above international legality," the statement added. The experts voiced concern over US demands for Iran’s "unconditional surrender," warning that such demands could result in a prolonged conflict and widespread human suffering.
They also condemned efforts aimed at regime change, highlighting US President Donald Trump’s declarations that "he will choose the future leadership of Iran." The experts stressed, "No violations of human rights in Iran or elsewhere provide any legal or moral justification for an unwarranted interference with the sovereignty of a UN Member State and an illegal attack."
Finally, the statement urged all nations to respect the Iranian people’s right to self-determination and their ability to define and modify their own political system without external interference.
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