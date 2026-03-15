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Hundred of Thousands Get Displaced in Lebanon Amid Israeli Evacuation Orders
(MENAFN) More than 800,000 people in Lebanon have been forced to leave their homes following “evacuation orders” issued by Israel, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) reported Thursday.
IOM Director General Amy Pope expressed deep concern over reports that a strike targeted displaced individuals sheltering in the Lebanese capital, resulting in at least eight deaths and dozens of injuries. “Civilians and civilian objects must never be deliberately targeted; their places of shelter, and related infrastructure must never be the target of military hostilities,” she stressed.
According to the agency, close to one million people have fled their homes due to the intensifying conflict and evacuation directives. Around 125,000 are currently in government-run collective shelters, while many others are being accommodated by family, friends, and local communities. Thousands remain without proper shelter, with some families forced to sleep on the streets.
Many displaced individuals arrived in Beirut with little more than the clothes they were wearing and are now living in tents or makeshift shelters that provide minimal protection from ongoing bombardment. Pope highlighted the urgent need for humanitarian aid, warning that without it, the situation could worsen. “International Humanitarian Law requires parties to allow and facilitate rapid and unimpeded humanitarian assistance to civilians in need. This must be respected now,” she said.
IOM Director General Amy Pope expressed deep concern over reports that a strike targeted displaced individuals sheltering in the Lebanese capital, resulting in at least eight deaths and dozens of injuries. “Civilians and civilian objects must never be deliberately targeted; their places of shelter, and related infrastructure must never be the target of military hostilities,” she stressed.
According to the agency, close to one million people have fled their homes due to the intensifying conflict and evacuation directives. Around 125,000 are currently in government-run collective shelters, while many others are being accommodated by family, friends, and local communities. Thousands remain without proper shelter, with some families forced to sleep on the streets.
Many displaced individuals arrived in Beirut with little more than the clothes they were wearing and are now living in tents or makeshift shelters that provide minimal protection from ongoing bombardment. Pope highlighted the urgent need for humanitarian aid, warning that without it, the situation could worsen. “International Humanitarian Law requires parties to allow and facilitate rapid and unimpeded humanitarian assistance to civilians in need. This must be respected now,” she said.
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