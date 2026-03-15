Egypt And Jordan Call For Immediate Halt To Regional Escalation

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Cairo: Egypt and Jordan have called for an immediate end to escalating military actions in the region, warning of the serious consequences for international security and stability.

In a phone call on Sunday, Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi discussed what both sides described as a dangerous escalation and its wider regional and global implications.

According to a statement from Egypt's foreign ministry, the two ministers stressed the urgent need to halt the ongoing war and rising military operations, warning that continued escalation could have "catastrophic consequences" for the region.

During the call, Abdelatty reaffirmed Egypt's firm condemnation of attacks targeting the security and stability of Arab states, stressing that there can be no justification for violations that breach international law and risk pushing the region into widespread instability.

Safadi, for his part, said Jordan would take all necessary steps to protect its citizens, security and sovereignty. He also expressed Jordan's full solidarity with the states of the Gulf Cooperation Council in any measures they take to confront the Iranian attacks and to safeguard their populations and stability.