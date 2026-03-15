Jordan Valley Authority Signs Investment Deals To Spur Jobs, Local Growth

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 15 (Petra) -- The Jordan Valley Authority on Sunday signed a number of investment agreements, including deals related to quarries and sand pits, as well as the implementation of development projects in the agricultural and tourism sectors, in a move aimed at stimulating local economic activity and creating jobs for surrounding communities.Secretary-General Hisham Haisa, who signed the agreements, said they are aligned with the Economic Modernization Vision and form part of the government's efforts to develop various regions of the Kingdom, particularly governorates other than the capital, by supporting productive projects and expanding employment opportunities to deliver sustainable and inclusive growth.He added that the agreements also support the implementation of the Royal directives by enabling young people to establish productive enterprises, improving the economic and social conditions of areas within the authority's jurisdiction, enhancing their readiness to attract investment, and providing an enabling environment for investors.Haisa also pointed to the conclusion of several water supply agreements for agricultural investment purposes in the Jordan Valley, as part of efforts to support the agricultural sector and strengthen water resource sustainability. He said the agreements will enable investors to develop their projects and boost agricultural productivity.He stressed that the agreements are intended to create employment opportunities for local residents, contribute to comprehensive and sustainable development, support the local economy, improve income levels, and reinforce community stability.For their part, investors expressed appreciation for the initiatives, saying they open the door to domestic investment, support the national economy, and serve communities near project sites. They also affirmed their commitment to implementing the projects in line with the highest standards and in a way that generates added value for the local economy.