Rs 5 Crore Bribe For Rajya Sabha Polls: DK Shivakumar On 'Operation Kamala'

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday alleged that four individuals from Odisha attempted to lure Congress MLAs with an offer of Rs 5 crore each for cross-voting in the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls, calling it an attempt at "Operation Kamala." He said the legislators refused the offer and reported the matter to party leaders.

"Four people from Odisha met our party MLAs staying in Bidadi and lured them with Rs 5 crore each for cross-voting. But our MLAs sent them away saying they were not ready for horse trading," Shivakumar said.

When asked whether a complaint would be filed against those who lured him, he said, "Definitely, a complaint will be filed. The law will take care of the future."

Details of the Alleged Bribery Attempt

Shivakumar responded to media queries near the KPCC office and AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge's Sadashivnagar residence on Sunday.

"Four people from Odisha booked a room with the help of a resident of Batarayanapura, Suresh. Later, when our MLAs were lured, our party MLAs brought this matter to our attention. Out of the four lured, two escaped, and the other two were caught. They have admitted that they came for this purpose. They brought blank cheques. Through this, Operation Kamala is being carried out. The AICC secretary and other leaders will inform about other matters," he said.

Shivakumar on Other Political Matters

When asked about meeting Mallikarjun Kharge, he said, "Can the party's MLAs meet the BJP president without meeting the party president?"

When asked whether the announcement about the state's by-elections will be made at the Central Election Commission's media conference, he said, "Let it be done, we are ready. We have no doubts; we have brought all the reports. We have discussed with all the leaders. We are ready to face the elections."

When asked whether the Davangere ticket distribution controversy has been resolved, he said, "Where is the confusion? There is no confusion. All the leaders have said that they will accept whatever the party says."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)