'One Of The Nicest Cricketers On Circuit': Kaif Congratulates Kuldeep Yadav On Wedding

MENAFN - IANS) Mussoorie, March 15 (IANS) Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif congratulated India's T20 World Cup 2026 champion Kuldeep Yadav after the left-arm wrist spinner married his childhood sweetheart Vanshika, calling him one of the nicest cricketers on the circuit.

Kuldeep, a key member of India's white-ball setup and a prominent figure in the Indian Premier League (IPL), began a new chapter in his personal life as he tied the knot with Vanshika in a private ceremony attended by close family members and friends at the Welcomhotel The Savoy on Saturday.

Kaif, who also attended the wedding, shared a heartfelt message for the couple on X. The 45-year-old also posted a photo in which he is seen hugging the groom.

“Another big day in Vanshika & Kuldeep Yadav's life. One of the nicest cricketers on the circuit. Congratulations @imkuldeep18,” Kaif wrote on X.

Former India spinner Piyush Chawla also congratulated the couple with a post on social media in which he is seen with the bride and groom, along with other cricketers who attended the wedding.

"Congratulations, Kuldeep & Vanshika!! wishing both of you the best," he wrote in the caption.

The wedding was attended by several current and former cricketers, including Suresh Raina, Kaif, Yuzvendra Chahal, India's T20 World Cup champion player Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, along with fielding coach T. Dilip and others.

The wedding marks the culmination of a long-standing relationship. Kuldeep and Vanshika are childhood friends from Kanpur, where their families lived just three kilometres apart.

Kuldeep hails from the Lal Bungalow area, while Vanshika is from Shyam Nagar. The latter, an administrative professional with the Life Insurance Corporation of India who pursued higher studies in Melbourne as well, has been a constant presence in Kuldeep's life since his U-19 days.

The couple got engaged on June 4 in a traditional ceremony in Lucknow. The wedding, planned for November, was postponed because of Kuldeep's commitments during the multi-format series against South Africa.