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Strong Earthquake Strikes Northern Chile, No Damage Reported
(MENAFN) A powerful 6.5-magnitude earthquake shook northern Chile on Friday, but authorities reported no casualties or material damage, according to reports.
The National Seismological Center of the University of Chile said the quake occurred at 10:39 a.m. local time (13:39 GMT), with its epicenter located 43 kilometers southwest of Huasco in the northern Atacama region, roughly 700 kilometers north of the capital, Santiago. The tremor, which struck at a depth of 28 kilometers, was felt across multiple regions of the country, as stated by reports.
Chile’s Navy Hydrographic and Oceanographic Service confirmed that the earthquake did not meet the criteria required to generate a tsunami along the coast. Meanwhile, the National System for Disaster Prevention and Response is continuing to evaluate any potential impacts on residents, infrastructure, and essential services, according to reports.
Situated along the Pacific "Ring of Fire," Chile is one of the most seismically active countries in the world, making earthquakes a common occurrence, as stated by reports.
The National Seismological Center of the University of Chile said the quake occurred at 10:39 a.m. local time (13:39 GMT), with its epicenter located 43 kilometers southwest of Huasco in the northern Atacama region, roughly 700 kilometers north of the capital, Santiago. The tremor, which struck at a depth of 28 kilometers, was felt across multiple regions of the country, as stated by reports.
Chile’s Navy Hydrographic and Oceanographic Service confirmed that the earthquake did not meet the criteria required to generate a tsunami along the coast. Meanwhile, the National System for Disaster Prevention and Response is continuing to evaluate any potential impacts on residents, infrastructure, and essential services, according to reports.
Situated along the Pacific "Ring of Fire," Chile is one of the most seismically active countries in the world, making earthquakes a common occurrence, as stated by reports.
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