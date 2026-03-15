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Twenty People Get Arrested in Iran Over Alleged Links to Israel
(MENAFN) Authorities in Iran’s West Azerbaijan province reported that 20 individuals in the city of Urmia have been detained on suspicion of cooperating with Israel, according to official statements.
Hossein Majidi said the arrests came after intelligence and cyber monitoring operations carried out by the intelligence branch of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) and Basij networks.
He claimed the suspects had allegedly shared information regarding military, police, and security installations with Israel.
Hossein Majidi said the arrests came after intelligence and cyber monitoring operations carried out by the intelligence branch of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) and Basij networks.
He claimed the suspects had allegedly shared information regarding military, police, and security installations with Israel.
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